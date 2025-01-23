Submit Release
Senate Bill 154 Printer's Number 104

PENNSYLVANIA, January 23 - (relating to definitions) or 2803 (relating to definitions), or

other assistance programs offered by a public utility, including

a water distribution utility or a wastewater utility, in which

customers make monthly payments based on household income and

household size and under which customers must comply with

certain responsibilities and restrictions in order to remain

eligible for the program.

" Electric distribution utility. " The term shall have the

same meaning as the term "electric distribution company" in

section 2803 (relating to definitions).

" Formal complaint. " A complaint filed before the commission

requesting a legal proceeding before a commission administrative

law judge or a mediation under the management of a commission

administrative law judge.

" Household income. " The combined gross income of all adults

at least 18 years of age and emancipated minors in a residential

household who benefit from the public utility service , excluding

earned income received by household members under 18 years of

age who are not emancipated .

" Informal complaint. " A complaint filed with the commission

by a customer that does not involve a legal proceeding before a

commission administrative law judge or a mediation under the

management of a commission administrative law judge.

" LIHEAP " or " Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. " A

federally funded program authorized by 42 U.S.C. §§ 8621

(relating to home energy grants), 8622 (relating to

definitions), 8623 (relating to state allotments), 8624

(relating to applications and requirements), 8625 (relating to

nondiscrimination provisions), 8626 (relating to payments to

States; fiscal year requirements respecting availability, etc.),

