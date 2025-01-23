Senate Bill 154 Printer's Number 104
PENNSYLVANIA, January 23 - (relating to definitions) or 2803 (relating to definitions), or
other assistance programs offered by a public utility, including
a water distribution utility or a wastewater utility, in which
customers make monthly payments based on household income and
household size and under which customers must comply with
certain responsibilities and restrictions in order to remain
eligible for the program.
" Electric distribution utility. " The term shall have the
same meaning as the term "electric distribution company" in
section 2803 (relating to definitions).
" Formal complaint. " A complaint filed before the commission
requesting a legal proceeding before a commission administrative
law judge or a mediation under the management of a commission
administrative law judge.
" Household income. " The combined gross income of all adults
at least 18 years of age and emancipated minors in a residential
household who benefit from the public utility service , excluding
earned income received by household members under 18 years of
age who are not emancipated .
" Informal complaint. " A complaint filed with the commission
by a customer that does not involve a legal proceeding before a
commission administrative law judge or a mediation under the
management of a commission administrative law judge.
" LIHEAP " or " Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. " A
federally funded program authorized by 42 U.S.C. §§ 8621
(relating to home energy grants), 8622 (relating to
definitions), 8623 (relating to state allotments), 8624
(relating to applications and requirements), 8625 (relating to
nondiscrimination provisions), 8626 (relating to payments to
States; fiscal year requirements respecting availability, etc.),
20250SB0154PN0104 - 5 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.