Senate Bill 158 Printer's Number 108
PENNSYLVANIA, January 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 108
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
158
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA AND STEFANO, JANUARY 23, 2025
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, JANUARY 23, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of July 13, 1988 (P.L.530, No.94), entitled "An
act establishing the Environmental Hearing Board as an
independent, quasi-judicial agency; providing for the
membership and staff, the powers and duties, the seats and
the existing members of the board; transferring certain
funds; and making repeals," further providing for
jurisdiction.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 4 of the act of July 13, 1988 (P.L.530,
No.94), known as the Environmental Hearing Board Act, is amended
by adding a subsection to read:
Section 4. Jurisdiction.
* * *
(i) Limitation.--In accordance with 15 U.S.C. § 717r(d)
(relating to rehearing and review), the United States Court of
Appeals for the Third Circuit shall have original and exclusive
jurisdiction over any civil action or other appeal, challenge or
petition for review of a department decision issued under 15
U.S.C. Ch. 15B (relating to natural gas) and any person
aggrieved by a department decision may file in the United States
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
