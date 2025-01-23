Submit Release
News Search

There were 938 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,878 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 158 Printer's Number 108

PENNSYLVANIA, January 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 108

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

158

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA AND STEFANO, JANUARY 23, 2025

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, JANUARY 23, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 13, 1988 (P.L.530, No.94), entitled "An

act establishing the Environmental Hearing Board as an

independent, quasi-judicial agency; providing for the

membership and staff, the powers and duties, the seats and

the existing members of the board; transferring certain

funds; and making repeals," further providing for

jurisdiction.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 4 of the act of July 13, 1988 (P.L.530,

No.94), known as the Environmental Hearing Board Act, is amended

by adding a subsection to read:

Section 4. Jurisdiction.

* * *

(i) Limitation.--In accordance with 15 U.S.C. § 717r(d)

(relating to rehearing and review), the United States Court of

Appeals for the Third Circuit shall have original and exclusive

jurisdiction over any civil action or other appeal, challenge or

petition for review of a department decision issued under 15

U.S.C. Ch. 15B (relating to natural gas) and any person

aggrieved by a department decision may file in the United States

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 158 Printer's Number 108

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more