Senate Bill 158 Printer's Number 108

PENNSYLVANIA, January 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 108

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

158

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA AND STEFANO, JANUARY 23, 2025

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, JANUARY 23, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 13, 1988 (P.L.530, No.94), entitled "An

act establishing the Environmental Hearing Board as an

independent, quasi-judicial agency; providing for the

membership and staff, the powers and duties, the seats and

the existing members of the board; transferring certain

funds; and making repeals," further providing for

jurisdiction.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 4 of the act of July 13, 1988 (P.L.530,

No.94), known as the Environmental Hearing Board Act, is amended

by adding a subsection to read:

Section 4. Jurisdiction.

* * *

(i) Limitation.--In accordance with 15 U.S.C. § 717r(d)

(relating to rehearing and review), the United States Court of

Appeals for the Third Circuit shall have original and exclusive

jurisdiction over any civil action or other appeal, challenge or

petition for review of a department decision issued under 15

U.S.C. Ch. 15B (relating to natural gas) and any person

aggrieved by a department decision may file in the United States

