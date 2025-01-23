Submit Release
News Search

There were 941 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,879 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 102 Printer's Number 113

PENNSYLVANIA, January 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 113

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

102

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, YAW, LANGERHOLC, ROTHMAN, HUTCHINSON,

J. WARD AND STEFANO, JANUARY 23, 2025

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, JANUARY 23, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 58 (Oil and Gas) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in unconventional gas well fee, further providing

for distribution of fee.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2314 of Title 58 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding subsections to read:

§ 2314. Distribution of fee.

* * *

(d.1) Prohibition and presumption.--

(1) Notwithstanding subsection (d)(2) and (3), the

commission shall not distribute revenue to any municipality

that maintains a zoning or other ordinance that unreasonably

limits or prohibits future development of unconventional

natural gas wells within the municipality as determined by

the commission.

(2) A municipality's zoning or other ordinance shall be

presumed to have unreasonably limited or prohibited future

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 102 Printer's Number 113

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more