Senate Bill 102 Printer's Number 113

PENNSYLVANIA, January 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 113 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 102 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, YAW, LANGERHOLC, ROTHMAN, HUTCHINSON, J. WARD AND STEFANO, JANUARY 23, 2025 REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, JANUARY 23, 2025 AN ACT Amending Title 58 (Oil and Gas) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in unconventional gas well fee, further providing for distribution of fee. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 2314 of Title 58 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding subsections to read: § 2314. Distribution of fee. * * * (d.1) Prohibition and presumption.-- (1) Notwithstanding subsection (d)(2) and (3), the commission shall not distribute revenue to any municipality that maintains a zoning or other ordinance that unreasonably limits or prohibits future development of unconventional natural gas wells within the municipality as determined by the commission. (2) A municipality's zoning or other ordinance shall be presumed to have unreasonably limited or prohibited future 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

