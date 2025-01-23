Senate Bill 175 Printer's Number 114
PENNSYLVANIA, January 23 - services provider, 911 system operator or a government employee
or contractor or an employee of a contractor who is authorized
to receive a report of a crime or medical or other emergency.
* * *
(c) Costs.--
(1) In addition to a penalty imposed under subsection
(b), the court may order a person convicted or adjudicated
under this section to pay to the State or local unit of
government the costs of responding to the false report,
including the use of law enforcement officers or fire,
medical or other emergency response personnel, vehicles and
teams.
(2) The following apply to a juvenile ordered to pay
costs under this subsection:
(i) If the court determines that the juvenile is or
will be unable to pay the costs ordered, after notice to
the juvenile's parent or legal guardian and an
opportunity for the persons to be heard, the court may
order the parent or legal guardian having supervisory
responsibility of the juvenile at the time of the act
upon which the order is based to pay a portion of the
costs ordered that is outstanding. An order under this
subparagraph does not relieve the juvenile of the
juvenile's obligation to pay the costs as ordered, but
the amount owed is offset by an amount paid by the
juvenile's parent or legal guardian.
(ii) If the court orders a parent or legal guardian
to pay costs under subparagraph (i), the court shall take
into account the financial resources of the parent or
legal guardians and the burden that the payment of the
