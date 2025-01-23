Senate Bill 175 Printer's Number 114

PENNSYLVANIA, January 23 - services provider, 911 system operator or a government employee

or contractor or an employee of a contractor who is authorized

to receive a report of a crime or medical or other emergency.

* * *

(c) Costs.--

(1) In addition to a penalty imposed under subsection

(b), the court may order a person convicted or adjudicated

under this section to pay to the State or local unit of

government the costs of responding to the false report,

including the use of law enforcement officers or fire,

medical or other emergency response personnel, vehicles and

teams.

(2) The following apply to a juvenile ordered to pay

costs under this subsection:

(i) If the court determines that the juvenile is or

will be unable to pay the costs ordered, after notice to

the juvenile's parent or legal guardian and an

opportunity for the persons to be heard, the court may

order the parent or legal guardian having supervisory

responsibility of the juvenile at the time of the act

upon which the order is based to pay a portion of the

costs ordered that is outstanding. An order under this

subparagraph does not relieve the juvenile of the

juvenile's obligation to pay the costs as ordered, but

the amount owed is offset by an amount paid by the

juvenile's parent or legal guardian.

(ii) If the court orders a parent or legal guardian

to pay costs under subparagraph (i), the court shall take

into account the financial resources of the parent or

legal guardians and the burden that the payment of the

20250SB0175PN0114 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30