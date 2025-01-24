More drinking water protections now in place related to Michigan’s Lead and Cooper Rule

Michigan’s strictest-in-the-nation Lead and Copper Rule (LCR) has become even more protective of public health this year.

Enacted by the legislature in 2018, the LCR established a lead action level of 15 parts per billion (ppb) for public water systems in the state. Under the existing rule, the new lead action level dropped to 12 ppb effective Jan. 1, 2025.

The other requirements – including collection of both a first- and fifth-liter water sample to better detect the presence of lead service lines outside the home – remain in effect.

October of 2024 also marked the deadline for public water systems to submit to EGLE a final Distribution System Materials Inventory (DSMI) to identify legacy lead service lines that must be replaced.

EGLE is also welcoming the recent US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) final rule requiring all states to replace lead service lines by 2037 and further tightening the lead action level to 10 ppb by late 2027.

For more information about lead in drinking water, visit EGLE’s Lead and Copper in Drinking Water web page.