EGLE to host Student Sustainability Summit at MSU in May

Through interactive breakout sessions, field experiences, and exhibits, participants will explore environmental career pathways, develop place-based projects, and engage with experts on Michigan’s air, water, land, energy, and ecosystem services. 

Recipients of EGLE’s Environmental Service Awards and Michigan Green Schools certifications will be recognized and celebrated at the summit. 

Samantha Lichtenwald, EGLE’s MI Green Schools coordinator, notes that registered attending schools are invited to prepare a poster to display in the student project gallery at the summit, highlighting successful youth-led environmental action projects.  Email her at LichtenwaldS@Michigan.gov for more information.  

“Join EGLE for a day filled with exploration, learning, and inspiration, as we collectively work toward building a more sustainable and environmentally conscious future,” added Lichtenwald. “Together, let's empower the next generation of leaders to champion positive change for our planet. 

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at MSU’s STEM Teaching and Learning Facility.

