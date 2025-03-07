EGLE releases annual solid waste report

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) recently released its 29th annual solid waste report, which offers a look at inputs to Michigan’s landfills.

There was a 5.43 percent increase in solid waste disposed of in Michigan landfills compared to the same period in 2023. Waste disposed of by Michigan residents and businesses increased 7.05 percent, and waste imported from other states and Canada decreased 1.15 percent.

Imported waste represents 18.97 percent of all waste disposed of in Michigan landfills. The largest source of waste imported into Michigan continues to be from Canada, contributing 14.35 percent. Twelve states imported waste into Michigan with Ohio contributing the largest amount of imported waste from other states.

All 67 Michigan landfills are required to submit information on disposal to EGLE. EGLE’s Materials Management Division compiles this information into an annual report for the Legislature.

The specific amounts of waste disposed in Michigan from the various jurisdictions are:

Waste Generation Origin Waste Weight (tons) FY 2023 Waste Weight (tons) FY 2024 Canada 3,406,337.00 3,464,704.53 California 0 41.00 Delaware 0 34.92 Illinois 140.00 5.00 Indiana 166,121.00 131,734.46 Iowa 0 4.00 Massachusetts 177,273.00 106,323.51 Minnesota 1.00 3.00 Montana 1.00 6.00 Ohio 664,985.00 658,734.87 Pennsylvania 0 6.00 West Virginia 0 3.00 Wisconsin 104,567.00 173,189.24

View the report: Annual Report of Solid Waste Landfilled in Michigan.

EGLE continues to invest in increased recycling and waste reduction efforts to reduce overall waste disposal in Michigan. In 2024, EGLE awarded over $14 million in grants to increase access to recycling and improve recycling infrastructure. Under Michigan’s recently amended solid waste law, counties and regions have embarked on a process to develop comprehensive Materials Management Plans. Where historic planning efforts focused on landfill capacity, these plans will focus on more sustainable approaches such as recycling and composting. With continued improvements to our state’s recycling infrastructure, the lifespan of our existing landfills will be extended.

