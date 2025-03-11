Under the radar no more: EGLE focuses new attention on Michigan groundwater

When it comes to buried treasure, it’s hard to beat Michigan groundwater.

The natural reserve beneath our feet is so vast that some call it a sixth Great Lake. Life in Michigan wouldn’t be the same without it.

Between private wells and public water systems, Michiganders use about 700 million gallons of groundwater a day. Michigan agriculture draws more than 100 million gallons a day for irrigation, while Michigan industries pump another 180 million gallons a day from onsite wells.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), with its mission to protect public health and the natural environment, established the Groundwater and Geological Services Section in the Geologic Resources Management Division in 2024.

The section’s Water Use Assessment Unit (WUAU) and Groundwater Data Unit (GDU) are developing tools and strategies to help protect and manage Michigan’s groundwater resources.

The WUAU regulates large-quantity groundwater and surface water withdrawals (more than 100,000 gallons per day or pump capacity of more than 70 gallons a minute). More than 90% of such withdrawals are for agricultural irrigation. The WUAU also administers a dispute resolution program for private wells that are impacted by nonagricultural high-capacity wells.

The GDU provides technical support on groundwater issues in Michigan, including groundwater modeling, Geographic Information System (GIS) support, and project management.

The GDU is managing a multi-year, multi-phase project now in development to house all of EGLE’s groundwater data. Currently, multiple EGLE divisions and programs hold groundwater data in electronic and printed files. The new system will consolidate groundwater data from EGLE staff and external groups such as regulated facilities, consultants, and researchers.

Combining EGLE’s groundwater data into one system will greatly improve accessibility and better inform decision making to protect public health and the environment.

The GDU also is working to develop a statewide groundwater monitoring network to study long-term groundwater elevation trends and help EGLE answer important questions on aquifer sustainability. The network will enable EGLE to provide data to the U.S. Geological Survey’s (USGS) National Groundwater Monitoring Network.

Additionally, the GDU is overseeing development of the Michigan Hydrologic Framework (MHF), an interactive visualization and MODFLOW model creation tool. MODFLOW is a computer program scientists use to simulate the flow of groundwater through aquifers.

Public and privately developed datasets will be available to generate MODFLOW files for download. The MHF will allow for greater access and consistency in MODFLOW-based groundwater modeling throughout Michigan.

Lastly, the GDU is working with the USGS on a Hydrology and Hydrogeology Enhancement Project that will enhance Michigan’s stream gage and monitoring well networks as well as an Airborne Electromagnetic (AEM) survey in Southwest Michigan. This work will produce new data to protect groundwater resources.

EGLE also funded a September 2024 report from Michigan State University’s Institute of Water Research and For Love of Water, a nonprofit environmental law and policy center in Traverse City, that examined the costs of addressing groundwater and soil contamination through land-use restrictions compared to active cleanup.

Deed restrictions and local ordinances that prohibit the use of contaminated groundwater are in place at more than 2,000 sites across Michigan, totaling an area more than twice the size of Grand Rapids. The report found costs of such land-use restrictions likely to be significantly higher than generally estimated.

Groundwater contaminants left for decades or longer can migrate with the flow of groundwater, effectively writing off a public resource and contaminating drinking water.

The analysis focused on quantifiable costs such as staffing, extending municipal water lines, and monitoring well installations but acknowledged other impacts like the erosion of public trust, threats to environmental justice, stigmatization of cities and regions, and degraded ecological function.

Today’s stepped-up focus on groundwater is likely to improve future management and decision-making around these irreplaceable underground aquifers.