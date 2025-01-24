Roger Spitz Launches ‘Call to Impact’ Keynote Talks Series to Catalyze Transformation in 2025

Roger Spitz Keynote Talk - Nasscom 2024 (Bangalore, India) Roger Spitz New Keynote Talks Series Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World, Roger Spitz

Disruptive Futures Institute Releases Roger Spitz’s New Keynote Series to Drive Transformative Change as Systemic Disruption Intensifies

Everything in our world is constantly evolving - except our organizations, strategies, and governance structures.” — Roger Spitz, Disrupt With Impact

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI. Biotechnology. Cybersecurity. Wars. Pandemics. Environmental Devastation. Terrorism. Geopolitics. Polarisation. Energy Transition. Emerging Technologies.

Humanity stands at a crossroads, where any single event - or an intersecting confluence of changes - can rewrite the global landscape overnight. In response to these tipping points, the Disruptive Futures Institute is announcing the launch of its ‘Call to Impact’ Keynote Talks Series for 2025.

Building on the success of Roger Spitz’s 2024 book tour, his new series seeks to move beyond calls for action and instead offer concrete pathways for transformative change in a world increasingly defined by systemic disruption and unpredictability:

• INSPIRED & EMPOWERED TO DRIVE CHANGE - Catalyzing Positive Tipping Points through Agency, Foresight, and Storytelling.

• BECOME VISIONARY TO SEE THE FUTURE - Change Is Slow, Until It Isn’t: Anticipating Unpredictable Futures.

• UPGRADE HUMAN DECISION-MAKING IN THE AGE OF AI - The Future of AI and Decision-Making in an Era of Systemic Disruption.

• DRIVE SYSTEMS INNOVATION & GREENAISSANCE - Anticipatory Leadership: Harnessing Disruption for Sustainable Value Creation.

• INVENT HYBRID FUTURES - The Next Chapter of Digital Disruption: Industries Blur, New Fields Emerge.

For media inquiries or secure a booking for Roger Spitz, contact: speaking@disruptivefutures.org.

'CALL TO IMPACT' 2025 KEYNOTYE THEMES

KEYNOTE THEME 1: INSPIRED & EMPOWERED TO DRIVE CHANGE

TITLE: Catalyzing Positive Tipping Points through Agency, Foresight, and Storytelling.

Many efforts to address our global crises rely on grim narratives that emphasize a bleak future if we fail to act. Yet, we often neglect the power of optimistic narratives - those that highlight informed opportunities to drive positive transformation. In this inspiring keynote, we will explore how agency, storytelling, and systems thinking are powerful tools that can create impactful pathways toward transformative tipping points. Humanity stands at a crossroads. As Roger Spitz puts it, “Everything in our world is constantly evolving - except our organizations, strategies, and governance structures.” Drawing on insights from Disrupt with Impact, Roger’s bestselling book, we’ll explore the power of informed optimism in shaping the futures. The audience will leave with practical frameworks for embracing uncertainty and using storytelling to create virtuous inflection points that catalyze transformation across systems.

KEYNOTE THEME 2: BECOME VISIONARY TO SEE THE FUTURE

Title: Change Is Slow, Until It Isn’t: Anticipating Unpredictable Futures.

The future of prediction is not about AI or data, but imagination. In a world where disruption has become a steady state, it’s time to rethink the fundamentals of underlying change. Welcome to the end of trends. To contrast metatrends, Roger Spitz introduces the concept of “metaruption,” a multidimensional family of systemic disruptions that cause widespread effects, including shifts in the notion of disruption itself. We’ll also examine why predictions fall short in today’s UN-VICE environment (UNknown, Volatile, Intersecting, Complex, and Exponential). Rather than chasing fleeting trends, the audience will learn to prioritize signals over noise and embrace foresight. Together, we will explore uncharted waters with a compass calibrated for the unpredictable.

KEYNOTE THEME 3: UPGRADE HUMAN DECISION-MAKING IN THE AGE OF AI

Title: The Future of AI and Decision-Making in an Era of Systemic Disruption.

Artificial intelligence is rapidly advancing into domains once considered exclusively human. While we’ve long excelled at decision-making, our advantage may be waning. As Roger Spitz explores through his concept of “Techistentialism,” our very existence and decision-making are being fundamentally reshaped by technology. Automation, cognification, decentralization, digitization, and virtualization are altering every aspect of our lives. How can humans enhance their capabilities to remain relevant as AI advances? What higher-level functions are machines now capable of, and how quickly are they learning? What strategies can we adopt to thrive in a world where AI increasingly influences decision-making? You’ll leave this keynote with actionable tools and a mindset shift to thrive in a future where human cognition and AI are inseparable.

KEYNOTE THEME 4: DRIVE SYSTEMS INNOVATION & GREENAISSANCE

Title: Anticipatory Leadership: Harnessing Disruption for Sustainable Value Creation.

How can you leverage our deeply uncertain, complex, and disruptive world to create sustainable value? Systemic disruptions will redistribute trillions of dollars, presenting opportunities for immense value creation. Those who cling to business as usual will face value destruction. Disruption’s impact hinges on your perspective, preparation, and the timing of your response. As such, Roger Spitz introduces his renowned AAA Framework, which equips leaders to build Antifragile foundations, develop an Anticipatory mindset, and leverage Agility to bridge short-term actions with long-term goals. Participants will learn how the true power of innovation lies not in its ability to disrupt, but in its potential to inspire and unlock new possibilities. This session will provide actionable insights and frameworks to harness disruption as a springboard for creating sustainable value.

KEYNOTE THEME 5: INVENT HYBRID FUTURES

Title: The Next Chapter of Digital Disruption: Industries Blur, New Fields Emerge.

The boundaries between industries are rapidly dissolving and spilling over. From agriculture to construction, sectors are converging, fusing, and transforming. Previously separate verticals now collaborate within new ecosystems, defying traditional classifications. The futures are hybrid; in this liminal world, there are no industry boundaries. Known for his unique keynote talks, Roger Spitz blends exclusive research and insights from the Disruptive Futures Institute, with real-world case studies from his strategic foresight practice, Techistential. This impactful presentation will help leaders, investors, and analysts adopt new perspectives to evaluate companies and industries. Through the Disruptive Thinking Canva, Roger provides a practical roadmap to imagine, invent, and prototype the futures we want, where the magic happens as industries converge and new fields emerge.



ROGER SPITZ BIO

Roger Spitz is a world-leading authority on strategic foresight and systems innovation. Before founding the Disruptive Futures Institute, he served as Global Head of Technology M&A at a major investment bank. As President of Techistential, the preeminent foresight practice, Roger advises CEOs and boards on strategy under uncertainty and sustainable value creation. Roger is a bestselling author and his frameworks are widely adopted.

