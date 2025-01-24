Derby Barracks/ Agg Assault/ Reckless Endangerment
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A5000384
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 1/22/25 2153 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Evansville road, Brownington
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Michael Riendeau JR
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT
VICTIM: Ricky Gauthier
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 1/22/25 at approximately 2147, hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of an assault that occurred on Evansville road in Brownington. Investigation showed Riendeau had caused serious bodily injury to Gauthier. Riendeau was arrested and brought to the Derby Barracks for processing. Riendeau was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility without bail.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/23/25 1230
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
MUGSHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ian Alford
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881
