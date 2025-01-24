Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ Agg Assault/ Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 25A5000384

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford                           

STATION:  Derby Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 1/22/25 2153 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Evansville road, Brownington

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED:  Michael Riendeau JR

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

VICTIM: Ricky Gauthier

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 1/22/25 at approximately 2147, hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of an assault that occurred on Evansville road in Brownington. Investigation showed Riendeau had caused serious bodily injury to Gauthier. Riendeau was arrested and brought to the Derby Barracks for processing. Riendeau was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility without bail.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME:    1/23/25 1230       

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

MUGSHOT: Yes

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Ian Alford

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

