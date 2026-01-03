Rutland Barracks // DUI Drug, Cocaine Possession

CASE#: 26B4000042

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 01/03/2026 at approximately 0138 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dorr Drive, Rutland

ACCUSED: Jason Kimball

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

CHARGES: DUI Drug

ACCUSED: Amy Mitchell

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

CHARGES: Cocaine Possession

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 3, 2026, at approximately 0138 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Dorr Drive in Rutland City for an observed violation. During the interaction with the operator, Troopers observed multiple indicators of impairment and drug use. The operator was identified as Jason Kimball (57) and the passenger as Amy Mitchell (51). Investigation revealed that Kimball had operated under the influence and was subsequently taken into custody for DUI. Medina was transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing, issued a criminal citation, and released. Mitchell was found to be in possession of cocaine and was issued a criminal citation and released.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/23/2026 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.