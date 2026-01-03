Submit Release
News Search

There were 578 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,853 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / LSA, DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B1000015

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shae Riedinger                        

STATION: Westminster Barracks       

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 01/01/2026 at 1707 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Intersection of Vermont Route 30 and Sugar House Road, Dummerston, VT

VIOLATION: DUI and LSA

 

ACCUSED: Bridget Wright-Covey                                               

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamsville, Vermont

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 01/01/2026 at approximately 1707 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified of a two-car motor vehicle crash near the intersection of Vermont Route 30 and Sugar House Road, in the Town of Dummerston, Windham County, Vermont, where an involved vehicle left the scene. Through investigation, Troopers identified Bridget Wright-Covey (43), of Williamsville, Vermont, as the vehicle's operator. While interacting with Wright-Covey, Troopers detected signs of impairment. She was subsequently arrested on suspicion of DUI and LSA. Wright-Covey is scheduled to appear before the Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division, on March 31, 2026, at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/31/2026 at 0830 Hours

COURT: Vermon Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE ATTACHED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / LSA, DUI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.