Westminster Barracks / LSA, DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B1000015

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shae Riedinger

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: 01/01/2026 at 1707 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Intersection of Vermont Route 30 and Sugar House Road, Dummerston, VT

VIOLATION: DUI and LSA

ACCUSED: Bridget Wright-Covey

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamsville, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/01/2026 at approximately 1707 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified of a two-car motor vehicle crash near the intersection of Vermont Route 30 and Sugar House Road, in the Town of Dummerston, Windham County, Vermont, where an involved vehicle left the scene. Through investigation, Troopers identified Bridget Wright-Covey (43), of Williamsville, Vermont, as the vehicle's operator. While interacting with Wright-Covey, Troopers detected signs of impairment. She was subsequently arrested on suspicion of DUI and LSA. Wright-Covey is scheduled to appear before the Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division, on March 31, 2026, at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/31/2026 at 0830 Hours

COURT: Vermon Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE ATTACHED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.