Westminster Barracks / LSA, DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B1000015
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shae Riedinger
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 01/01/2026 at 1707 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Intersection of Vermont Route 30 and Sugar House Road, Dummerston, VT
VIOLATION: DUI and LSA
ACCUSED: Bridget Wright-Covey
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamsville, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/01/2026 at approximately 1707 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified of a two-car motor vehicle crash near the intersection of Vermont Route 30 and Sugar House Road, in the Town of Dummerston, Windham County, Vermont, where an involved vehicle left the scene. Through investigation, Troopers identified Bridget Wright-Covey (43), of Williamsville, Vermont, as the vehicle's operator. While interacting with Wright-Covey, Troopers detected signs of impairment. She was subsequently arrested on suspicion of DUI and LSA. Wright-Covey is scheduled to appear before the Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division, on March 31, 2026, at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/31/2026 at 0830 Hours
COURT: Vermon Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: IMAGE ATTACHED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
