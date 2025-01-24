Submit Release
Blog: Transformative hospital programs improve maternal mental health

Perinatal mental health disorders affect countless mothers during pregnancy and postpartum, yet access to comprehensive care remains a challenge. Hospitals are stepping up to fill this gap, creating innovative programs that address the unique mental health needs of mothers during this critical period. A recent panel hosted by the AHA and the Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health highlighted the efforts of two trailblazing hospitals: Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge, La., and the University of Colorado Hospital Anschutz Medical Campus. READ MORE 

