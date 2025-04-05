Senators reintroduce bipartisan bill expanding telehealth services

A bipartisan group of 60 senators April 2 reintroduced the CONNECT for Health Act, AHA-supported legislation that would expand patient access to telehealth services through Medicare while removing barriers to adoption. The bill would also make permanent COVID-19 telehealth flexibilities currently set to expire Sept. 30. The lead sponsors of the bill are Sens. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, Roger Wicker, R-Miss., Mark Warner, D-Va., Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., Peter Welch, D-Vt., and John Barrasso, R-Wyo.

