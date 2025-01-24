Governor Katie Hobbs Issues Statement on Isaac School District

Today, Governor Katie Hobbs issued the following statement on the fiscal crisis facing Isaac School District:

“The Isaac School District is currently facing a fiscal crisis that has the potential to disrupt the education of over 4,800 students and the employment of over 650 staff. I applaud the Arizona State Board of Education for moving at record speed to intervene and place the school district in financial receivership. Despite this intervention, the district faces a financial crisis that threatens the continuity of services for students midway through the school year. At the State Board of Education hearing, the Maricopa County Treasurer stated that he would stop fulfilling warrant requests after January 21, limiting the district’s ability to maintain cashflow and pay critical expenditures including payroll. This has created significant uncertainty about whether the district will be able to make upcoming payments and maintain operations. I urge members of the Board of Supervisors to grant additional flexibility to the District in order to mitigate the impact on students and teachers in the middle school year.

“My office will continue to work with all parties to find a solution to this issue and ensure that the students of Isaac School District are able to continue their academic instruction and the dedicated staff continue to receive paychecks. While the accountability and fiscal restructuring process will play out through financial receivership, we must continue to keep the students and staff at the forefront and minimize educational disruption. I will continue to make my staff available to all parties to work towards an immediate resolution of this crisis.”