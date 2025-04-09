Governor Katie Hobbs Issues Statement on Republican Bill to Target Medicaid and Slash Services for Arizonans with Disabilities

Governor Katie Hobbs issued the following statement on a Republican bill that threatens critical Medicaid programs, slashes the developmental disability program, and paves the way for ending many Arizona health care programs entirely:

“Yesterday, I met with Arizonans who rely on the Division for Developmental Disabilities (DDD) program, a critical lifeline for Arizonans with disabilities including autism, Down syndrome and cerebral palsy. I heard stories of how these services have given them independence and helped them thrive. The DDD program has allowed them to live their lives with dignity.

“In the last 24 hours, since the legislative majority released their proposal, my office has also heard from hospitals, health care providers, health plans, housing advocates, community leaders, and business organizations who are opposed to the far reaching implications of this bill as written.

“I have had a plan to fully fund the DDD services since January 17th, when I released my budget proposal. When I updated our numbers to show the increasing costs of the ESA program on March 5th, the funding for DDD was once again fully included in my balanced budget proposal. After 80 days of inaction, Monday was the first time Republicans offered any budgetary response to this dire matter and what they are offering is irresponsible and inhumane.

“After hearing from affected families and a wide range of organizations, I know the Republican proposal is not right for families, caregivers, or providers, and is not right for Arizona. This proposal comes from unserious lawmakers, but it will have serious consequences for everyday people. It reduces services for disabled Arizonans, adds red tape, and paves the way to ending the Parents as Paid Caregivers (PPCG) program altogether. It slashes funding for down payment assistance for middle class families. And this reckless Republican proposal will enable attacks on other critical Medicaid programs in the immediate future.

“This bill has made clear the legislative majority is leveraging a crisis of their own creation to gain the power to hold other Medicaid initiatives hostage—programs like KidsCare and housing services for people with serious mental illnesses, to name a few. Today, they are threatening to gut services for disabled Arizonans. Tomorrow, I have no doubt they will slash health care for middle class children, people with serious mental illnesses, and other populations. I won’t let them do that.

“As they have for months, the legislative majority is continuing to play reckless political games with some of the most vulnerable Arizonans. They’re engaging in pointless political theater while failing to produce a balanced budget plan, as I have repeatedly done. It’s time for them to end their manufactured chaos and hostage-taking, and pass a common sense bill to fund these critical services. It’s time for them to meet their moral and legal obligations to these Arizona families and get their hands off our health care.”

This inhumane and reckless legislation is fragmented and unstable budgeting, raises constitutional questions, and paves the way for Republican lawmakers to strangle the other waiver-dependent AHCCCS programs Arizonans need.

The reckless and inhumane Republican plan gives lawmakers the power to hold health care for middle class kids and people with mental illnesses hostage.