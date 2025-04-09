Governor Hobbs Urges Expedited Review of Delayed Border Security and Public Safety Funds

This week, a federal court temporarily stayed its order enforcing a preliminary injunction that had required the Department of Homeland Security to release critical border security and public safety funds. Now, reimbursements for programs including Operation Stonegarden will be delayed by an additional 60-90 days due to a duplicative, multi-layered “manual review process” implemented by the federal government. Governor Katie Hobbs released the following statement in response:

“Delaying critical reimbursements to state and local law enforcement who support federal border security mandates and statewide drug and human trafficking interdiction efforts endangers public safety and undermines the security of Arizona and the nation,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “These grants are not optional; they are a lifeline for key programs at the Arizona Department of Homeland Security, the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, county sheriffs, municipal police, emergency managers, and firefighters. These delays will force local authorities to make impossible choices about what public safety measures they can and cannot afford to support.”

The Arizona Department of Homeland Security (AZDOHS) notified subrecipients of the delays last week and held information sessions to provide additional guidance. Overall, $69 million in border security and public safety funding will now be subject to manual reviews, delaying the funding for up to 3 months per reimbursement request.

On March 11, Governor Hobbs requested an immediate release of the funds from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and continues to work in good faith with federal agencies to find solutions.

“All levels of government work best when they prioritize community missions. Public safety is paramount for our Arizona communities and beyond. These prevention and enforcement programs are dependent upon federal funding. Unfortunately, the delay in receiving these funds hinder our interdiction capabilities. I appreciate our partnerships and would encourage our federal leaders to expedite these public safety funds,” said Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels.

A key program impacted by the new manual review is Operation Stonegarden (OPSG), which provides overtime pay and equipment for state and local law enforcement agencies involved in border security operations.