Basepair and Sciencewerke Ink Distribution Agreement to Bring Cutting-Edge Bioinformatics Solutions to Southeast Asia

Partnership aims to accelerate genomic research and precision medicine initiatives across the region

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Basepair Inc. , a pioneer in point-and-click bioinformatics today announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Sciencewerke, a leading provider of innovative life sciences solutions in Southeast Asia. This partnership will enhance access to Basepair’s federated and user-friendly bioinformatics platform across Southeast Asia, empowering researchers with seamless, efficient, and scalable genomic data analysis.Expanding Access to Genomic Analysis SolutionsWith the growing demand for precision medicine and genomics research in Southeast Asia, this collaboration addresses a critical need for accessible bioinformatics tools. Sciencewerke, renowned for its comprehensive portfolio of life science products and services, will distribute Basepair’s platform, enabling research institutions, clinical laboratories, and biotech companies to streamline their data analysis workflows.“We are thrilled to partner with Basepair to offer a powerful bioinformatics solution that aligns with our mission of advancing life sciences in Southeast Asia,” said Jason Ng CEO of Sciencewerke. “Basepair’s platform simplifies complex genomic data analysis, making it an invaluable resource for researchers in our region.”Transforming Bioinformatics WorkflowsBasepair’s intuitive platform supports a wide range of sequencing technologies, offering end-to-end solutions for applications such as variant analysis, RNA-seq, and CRISPR screens. By integrating Basepair’s solutions with its regional expertise and customer support, Sciencewerke aims to deliver a transformative impact on genomic research productivity and accuracy.“Our partnership with Sciencewerke represents a significant step in our mission to make bioinformatics accessible to all researchers,” said Simon Valentine, Chief Commercial Officer of Basepair Inc. “With their established presence and expertise in Southeast Asia, we are confident this collaboration will bring immense value to the scientific community in the region.”A Shared Commitment to Scientific AdvancementThe collaboration underscores both companies’ dedication to fostering innovation and supporting researchers with cutting-edge tools. The distribution agreement will encompass key markets within Southeast Asia, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia, with plans for future expansion.About Basepair Inc.Basepair Inc. is a New York-based bioinformatics software company dedicated to simplifying genomic data analysis. Basepair’s bioinformatics platform offers a user-friendly interface for analyzing diverse sequencing data, providing end-to-end solutions for applications like variant analysis, RNA-seq, and CRISPR screens. Its unique hybrid architecture allows data analysis within your IT-approved environment, ensuring security and compliance. The platform can be white-labeled and is affordable for projects of all sizes, with flexible pricing options ranging from Pay-As-You-Go for small sample volumes to flat fees for large-scale projects. For more information, visit www.basepairtech.com About SciencewerkeSciencewerke is a leading distributor of cutting-edge life science tools, clinical diagnostics, and medical devices in Southeast Asia. With a strong focus on customer success, the company provides innovative solutions that empower researchers and clinicians to achieve breakthroughs in science and medicine. For more information, visit www.sciencewerke.com Media Contacts:Basepair Inc.Simon ValentineEmail: simon@basepairtech.comSciencewerke Pte LtdWidia HuangEmail: widia@sciencewerke.comBasepair is a registered trademark of Basepair Inc. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2024 Basepair Inc. All rights reserved.

