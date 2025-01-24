NEWS RELEASE: ‘Built here.’ Gov. Cox outlines ambitious plan for Utah’s prosperity

SALT LAKE CITY (Jan. 23, 2025) — Gov. Cox delivered his 2025 State of the State address tonight in the Utah House Chamber, calling on Utahns to unite behind a vision of building a stronger, more prosperous future for the state. Emphasizing the theme “Built here,” Gov. Cox outlined key policy priorities to address housing attainability, energy abundance, permitting reform, community safety and family strength.

Speaking before legislators, state leaders and citizens, Gov. Cox reminded Utahns of the state’s remarkable transformation from “a barren wasteland” into a hub of industry and innovation. He invoked the resilience and ingenuity of past generations to inspire Utahns to build the next chapter of the state.

“For 180 years and counting, Utahns have been building our way out of problems, even when things looked impossible,” said Gov. Cox. “Utah is not done dreaming. We’re not done doing big things. And we’re not done building.”

Gov. Cox highlighted five key areas of focus in his address:

Housing attainability: The governor announced ambitious reforms to regulatory processes and plans to construct 35,000 starter homes within five years. “We can do what the greatest generation did after World War II. Together, we will build enough housing supply to keep the Utah dream alive,” he said.

Energy abundance : Utah aims to lead in energy innovation by deploying advanced nuclear reactors and increasing energy exports through Operation Gigawatt. "Together we will unleash Utah's immense energy resources and drive prices down, all while making our grid more secure and reliable," Gov. Cox said.

: Utah aims to lead in energy innovation by deploying advanced nuclear reactors and increasing energy exports through Operation Gigawatt. “Together we will unleash Utah’s immense energy resources and drive prices down, all while making our grid more secure and reliable,” Gov. Cox said. Infrastructure and permitting reform : Citing a recent 15-year delay for federal approval of a transmission line, Gov. Cox called for streamlining permitting processes while upholding environmental stewardship.

: Citing a recent 15-year delay for federal approval of a transmission line, Gov. Cox called for streamlining permitting processes while upholding environmental stewardship. Community safety : Highlighting innovative homeless initiatives balancing accountability with compassion, the governor reiterated Utah’s commitment to security and dignity for all. He also emphasized protecting children from social media harm, saying, “We must get phones out of schools.”

: Highlighting innovative homeless initiatives balancing accountability with compassion, the governor reiterated Utah’s commitment to security and dignity for all. He also emphasized protecting children from social media harm, saying, “We must get phones out of schools.” Family strength: Gov. Cox called for the elimination of Utah’s tax on Social Security benefits, calling it “a bit embarrassing that we are one of only eight states that still taxes Social Security benefits.” He also reinforced the importance of empowering parents and fostering strong families, stating, “When families win, Utah wins.”

Gov. Cox’s speech also paid tribute to Utah’s rich history, sharing stories of individuals like John Moyle, Philo Farnsworth and the Borgstrom family, whose perseverance and sacrifice embody the spirit of “Built Here.” The governor invited members of the Borgstrom family to attend the address, where they received a standing ovation.

“‘Built here’ means remembering that every bridge, building and breakthrough started with someone who refused to accept impossibility,” Governor Cox said. “‘Built here’ means being unrelentingly impatient in our pursuit to make this a happier place to live, because we know that success is not inevitable, it is earned.”

As he concluded, Gov. Cox urged all Utahns to build. “My friends and fellow citizens, if there is one thing you take away from my remarks tonight, please let it be this simple refrain: We must build.”

Watch the full remarks here.