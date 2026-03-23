Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule – March 23 – March 27, 2026
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, March 23
10:00 a.m. 2026 Legislative Session bill review
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
1:15 p.m. Interview with Deseret News
Location: Virtual
1:30 p.m. 2026 Legislative Session bill review and signing
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
Tuesday, March 24
9:00 a.m. Speak at the Northern Utah Water Users Spring Runoff Conference and sign water legislation
Location: Cache Event Center, Logan
2:30 p.m. 2026 Legislative Session bill review
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
5:45 p.m. Speak at Salt Lake Chamber Board of Governors Reception
Location: Zions Bank Founders Room, Salt Lake City
6:30 p.m. Join fireside chat with Jeremy Andrus, CEO of Traeger Grills and Jefferson Moss, Executive Director, Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity
Location: Traeger Grills Headquarters, Salt Lake City
Wednesday, March 25
9:00 a.m. 2026 Legislative Session bill review
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
1:30 p.m. 2026 Legislative Session bill review
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
3:45 p.m. Meeting with Joel Ferry, Executive Director of the Utah Department of Natural Resources and Emy Lesofski, Director of the Utah Office of Energy Development
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
4:15 p.m. Meet with Presiding Bishopric of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Thursday, March 26
9:00 a.m. Boards & Commissions meeting
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
9:15 a.m. 2026 Legislative Session bill review
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
12:15 p.m. Meet with Senate Majority Leader Kirk Cullimore
Location: Salt Lake City
1:30 p.m. 2026 Legislative Session bill review
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
Friday, March 27
10:00 a.m. Meet with Northrop Grumman Roy executives
Location: Northrop Grumman, Roy
6:40 p.m. Speak at America250 Gala: An All American Evening
Location: Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, Draper
Sunday, March 29
6:30 p.m. Attend Republican Governors Association welcome dinner
Location: Park City
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
March 23 – March 27, 2026
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, March 23
10:00 a.m. 2026 Legislative Session bill review
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
1:30 p.m. 2026 Legislative Session bill review and signing
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
Tuesday, March 24
9:30 a.m. Speak at the Swire Coca-Cola America250 event
Location: 2269 South 3270 West, West Valley City
Media access
12:00 p.m. Meeting with Lt. Gov.’s Office Election and Administrative Directors
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
2:30 p.m. 2026 Legislative Session bill review
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
Wednesday, March 25
9:00 a.m. 2026 Legislative Session bill review
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
1:30 p.m. 2026 Legislative Session bill review
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
Thursday, March 26
9:00 a.m. Boards & Commissions meeting
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
9:15 a.m. 2026 Legislative Session bill review
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
1:30 p.m. 2026 Legislative Session bill review
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
Friday, March 27
10:00 a.m. Meet with Northrop Grumman Roy executives
Location: Northrop Grumman, Roy
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