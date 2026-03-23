Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule – March 23 – March 27, 2026

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, March 23

10:00 a.m. 2026 Legislative Session bill review

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

1:15 p.m. Interview with Deseret News

Location: Virtual



1:30 p.m. 2026 Legislative Session bill review and signing

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol



Tuesday, March 24

9:00 a.m. Speak at the Northern Utah Water Users Spring Runoff Conference and sign water legislation

Location: Cache Event Center, Logan

2:30 p.m. 2026 Legislative Session bill review

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

5:45 p.m. Speak at Salt Lake Chamber Board of Governors Reception

Location: Zions Bank Founders Room, Salt Lake City

6:30 p.m. Join fireside chat with Jeremy Andrus, CEO of Traeger Grills and Jefferson Moss, Executive Director, Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity

Location: Traeger Grills Headquarters, Salt Lake City

Wednesday, March 25

9:00 a.m. 2026 Legislative Session bill review

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

1:30 p.m. 2026 Legislative Session bill review

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

3:45 p.m. Meeting with Joel Ferry, Executive Director of the Utah Department of Natural Resources and Emy Lesofski, Director of the Utah Office of Energy Development

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

4:15 p.m. Meet with Presiding Bishopric of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Thursday, March 26

9:00 a.m. Boards & Commissions meeting

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

9:15 a.m. 2026 Legislative Session bill review

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

12:15 p.m. Meet with Senate Majority Leader Kirk Cullimore

Location: Salt Lake City

1:30 p.m. 2026 Legislative Session bill review

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol



Friday, March 27

10:00 a.m. Meet with Northrop Grumman Roy executives

Location: Northrop Grumman, Roy

6:40 p.m. Speak at America250 Gala: An All American Evening

Location: Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, Draper

Sunday, March 29

6:30 p.m. Attend Republican Governors Association welcome dinner

Location: Park City

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

March 23 – March 27, 2026

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, March 23

10:00 a.m. 2026 Legislative Session bill review

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

1:30 p.m. 2026 Legislative Session bill review and signing

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol



Tuesday, March 24

9:30 a.m. Speak at the Swire Coca-Cola America250 event

Location: 2269 South 3270 West, West Valley City

Media access

12:00 p.m. Meeting with Lt. Gov.’s Office Election and Administrative Directors

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

2:30 p.m. 2026 Legislative Session bill review

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

Wednesday, March 25

9:00 a.m. 2026 Legislative Session bill review

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

1:30 p.m. 2026 Legislative Session bill review

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

Thursday, March 26

9:00 a.m. Boards & Commissions meeting

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

9:15 a.m. 2026 Legislative Session bill review

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

1:30 p.m. 2026 Legislative Session bill review

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol



Friday, March 27

10:00 a.m. Meet with Northrop Grumman Roy executives

Location: Northrop Grumman, Roy