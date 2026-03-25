Gov. Cox signs 47 bills in the 2026 General Legislative Session
SALT LAKE CITY (March 24, 2026) – Today, Gov. Cox signed 47 bills in the 2026 General Legislative Session. Information on these bills can be found below.
- H.B. 221 Coercion Amendments
- H.B. 230 Offender Amendments
- H.B. 240 Carbon Dioxide System Amendments
- H.B. 250 Utah Retirement Plan Exchange
- H.B. 261 Electronic Information Privacy Act Amendments
- H.B. 270 Healthcare Worker Post-Employment Amendments
- H.B. 271 Multi-Agency Joint Strike Force Modifications
- H.B. 274 Sentencing Amendments
- H.B. 276 Artificial Intelligence Modifications
- H.B. 284 Murder Offense Amendments
- H.B. 289 Child Sexual Abuse Material Amendments
- H.B. 290 Child Tax Credit Amendments
- H.B. 291 Security and Land Restriction Amendments
- H.B. 301 Drug Recodification
- H.B. 308 Homeless Services Amendments
- H.B. 314 Firearm Purchase Amendments
- H.B. 318 Agency Fee Amendments
- H.B. 325 Government Records Classification Amendments
- H.B. 329 State Employee Maternity and Leave Amendments
- H.B. 331 Criminal Offenses Modifications
- H.B. 339 Street Medicine Amendments
- H.B. 354 Rescue Tracking Equipment Offense Amendments
- H.B. 361 Elections Provisions Amendments
- H.B. 370 Sex Offender Oversight Amendments
- H.B. 381 Electric Mobility Device Amendments
- H.B. 384 Executive Branch Agency Amendments
- H.B. 423 Hit and Run and DUI Offense Amendments
- H.B. 425 Local Government Fees Amendments
- H.B. 454 Public Assistance Fraud Amendments
- H.B. 471 Social Services Amendments
- H.B. 475 Development Planning and Coordination Amendments
- H.B. 481 Transportation Modifications
- H.B. 495 Capital Felony Case Amendments
- S.B. 46 Water Wise Landscaping Amendments
- S.B. 83 Controlled Substance Scheduling Amendments
- S.B. 110 Marriage Amendments
- S.B. 120 Towing Modifications
- S.B. 150 Healthcare Providers Scope of Practice Amendments
- S.B. 184 Justice System Amendments
- S.B. 195 Workforce Development
- S.B. 229 State Employee Benefits Amendments
- S.B. 270 State Court Amendments
- S.C.R. 5 Concurrent Resolution Directing PEHP Regarding Pain Medication
- S.C.R. 6 Concurrent Resolution Regarding Pediatric Care for Autonomic Disorders
- S.C.R. 7 Concurrent Resolution on State Innovation for Transition from Government Benefits to Self-reliance
- S.C.R. 9 Concurrent Resolution Regarding Critical Minerals Development and Funding
- S.C.R. 10 Concurrent Resolution Emphasizing Utah’s Commitment to Advanced Air Mobility
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