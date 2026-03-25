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Gov. Cox signs 47 bills in the 2026 General Legislative Session

SALT LAKE CITY (March 24, 2026) – Today, Gov. Cox signed 47 bills in the 2026 General Legislative Session. Information on these bills can be found below. 

  1. H.B. 221 Coercion Amendments
  2. H.B. 230 Offender Amendments
  3. H.B. 240 Carbon Dioxide System Amendments
  4. H.B. 250 Utah Retirement Plan Exchange
  5. H.B. 261 Electronic Information Privacy Act Amendments
  6. H.B. 270 Healthcare Worker Post-Employment Amendments
  7. H.B. 271 Multi-Agency Joint Strike Force Modifications
  8. H.B. 274 Sentencing Amendments
  9. H.B. 276 Artificial Intelligence Modifications
  10. H.B. 284 Murder Offense Amendments
  11. H.B. 289 Child Sexual Abuse Material Amendments
  12. H.B. 290 Child Tax Credit Amendments
  13. H.B. 291 Security and Land Restriction Amendments
  14. H.B. 301 Drug Recodification
  15. H.B. 308 Homeless Services Amendments
  16. H.B. 314 Firearm Purchase Amendments
  17. H.B. 318 Agency Fee Amendments
  18. H.B. 325 Government Records Classification Amendments
  19. H.B. 329 State Employee Maternity and Leave Amendments
  20. H.B. 331 Criminal Offenses Modifications
  21. H.B. 339 Street Medicine Amendments
  22. H.B. 354 Rescue Tracking Equipment Offense Amendments
  23. H.B. 361 Elections Provisions Amendments
  24. H.B. 370 Sex Offender Oversight Amendments
  25. H.B. 381 Electric Mobility Device Amendments
  26. H.B. 384 Executive Branch Agency Amendments
  27. H.B. 423 Hit and Run and DUI Offense Amendments
  28. H.B. 425 Local Government Fees Amendments
  29. H.B. 454 Public Assistance Fraud Amendments
  30. H.B. 471 Social Services Amendments
  31. H.B. 475 Development Planning and Coordination Amendments
  32. H.B. 481 Transportation Modifications
  33. H.B. 495 Capital Felony Case Amendments
  34. S.B. 46 Water Wise Landscaping Amendments
  35. S.B. 83 Controlled Substance Scheduling Amendments
  36. S.B. 110 Marriage Amendments
  37. S.B. 120 Towing Modifications
  38. S.B. 150 Healthcare Providers Scope of Practice Amendments
  39. S.B. 184 Justice System Amendments
  40. S.B. 195 Workforce Development
  41. S.B. 229 State Employee Benefits Amendments
  42. S.B. 270 State Court Amendments
  43. S.C.R. 5 Concurrent Resolution Directing PEHP Regarding Pain Medication
  44. S.C.R. 6 Concurrent Resolution Regarding Pediatric Care for Autonomic Disorders
  45. S.C.R. 7 Concurrent Resolution on State Innovation for Transition from Government Benefits to Self-reliance
  46. S.C.R. 9 Concurrent Resolution Regarding Critical Minerals Development and Funding
  47. S.C.R. 10 Concurrent Resolution Emphasizing Utah’s Commitment to Advanced Air Mobility

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Gov. Cox signs 47 bills in the 2026 General Legislative Session

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