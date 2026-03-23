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NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Cox signs 87 bills in the 2026 General Legislative Session

March 23, 2026

Contact:

Robert Carroll

Office of the Governor

801-243-2290 | [email protected]

SALT LAKE CITY (March 23, 2026) – Today, Gov. Cox signed 87 bills in the 2026 General Legislative Session. Information on these bills can be found below. 

On S.B. 60, Gov. Cox shares the following statement: 

“I appreciate the Legislature’s partnership in delivering income tax relief for Utahns. Together, we’ve cut taxes for six straight legislative sessions — totaling $1.5 billion, the largest cumulative reduction of any administration in Utah history — while maintaining strong reserves, advancing key priorities, and ensuring a structurally sound budget.”

  1. H.B. 22 Vintage Vehicle Amendments
  2. H.B. 32 Signature Gathering and Verification Amendments
  3. H.B. 33 Political Signs Amendments
  4. H.B. 57 Motor Vehicle Division Amendments
  5. H.B. 60 Water Rights Amendments
  6. H.B. 61 Navajo Trust Fund Amendments
  7. H.B. 76 Data Center Water Transparency Amendments
  8. H.B. 77 Tax Modifications
  9. H.B. 82 Judgement Information Amendments
  10. H.B. 130 Employment Medical Examination Expense Amendments
  11. H.B. 132 Military Amendments
  12. H.B. 181 Uniform Estate Planning Amendments
  13. H.B. 186 Judicial Conduct Commission Amendments
  14. H.B. 222 Limitation of Actions Amendments
  15. H.B. 228 Vehicle Sales Amendments
  16. H.B. 236 Truth in Taxation Amendments
  17. H.B. 260 Unauthorized Practice of Law Amendments
  18. H.B. 265 Non-nicotine Inhalation Product Amendments
  19. H.B. 303 Family Court Amendments
  20. H.B. 307 Attorney Fees Amendments
  21. H.B. 311 Elections Study
  22. H.B. 313 Landscaper Certification Amendments
  23. H.B. 348 Dedicated Water Amendments
  24. H.B. 382 Uniform Assignment for Benefit of Creditors Amendments
  25. H.B. 404 Sex-designated Housing Amendments
  26. H.B. 408 Data Sharing Amendments
  27. H.B. 410 Water Leasing Amendments
  28. H.B. 420 Municipal Office Vacancy Modifications
  29. H.B. 429 Special Districts Amendments
  30. H.B. 436 Moderate Income Housing Infrastructure Amendments
  31. H.B. 447 Tobacco Amendments
  32. H.B. 474 Uniform Commercial Code Modifications
  33. H.B. 537 Olympic Ticket Sales Tax Exemption
  34. H.B. 557 Revisor’s Technical Corrections to Utah Code
  35. H.B. 565 City Library Property Tax Amendments
  36. H.B. 575 Fuel Tax and Supply Amendments
  37. H.C.R. 7 Concurrent Resolution Regarding Scenic Byway Designations
  38. S.B. 12 Sunset and Repeal Date Amendments
  39. S.B. 13 Statutorily Required Reports and Presentations Amendments
  40. S.B. 16 Tax Credit Review Process Amendments
  41. S.B. 19 Digital Evidence Amendments
  42. S.B. 27 Assault or Threat of Violence Amendments
  43. S.B. 30 Human Trafficking, Exploitation, and Smuggling Amendments
  44. S.B. 32 Child Abuse Homicide Corrections
  45. S.B. 59 Alimony Amendments
  46. S.B. 60 Income Tax Rate Amendments
  47. S.B. 63 Assault Modifications
  48. S.B. 68 Disability Litigation Amendments
  49. S.B. 71 Evidence Retention Amendments
  50. S.B. 72 Obscene Animal Abuse Material Amendments
  51. S.B. 86 Firearm Safe Harbor Amendments
  52. S.B. 91 Motor Vehicle Registration Services Amendments
  53. S.B. 92 Prosecution Amendments
  54. S.B. 93 Corrections Amendments
  55. S.B. 109 Alienation of Affection Amendments
  56. S.B. 112 Utah Exemptions Act Modifications
  57. S.B. 125 Theft Amendments
  58. S.B. 127 Pediatric Care Amendments
  59. S.B. 128 Public Alert Amendments
  60. S.B. 155 Unclaimed Property Amendments
  61. S.B. 161 Evaluations in Guardianship Amendments
  62. S.B. 162 Online Sales Tax Amendments
  63. S.B. 166 Line-of-Duty Death Benefit Amendments
  64. S.B. 183 Surveillance Camera Amendments
  65. S.B. 185 Child Welfare Parental Representation Program Amendments
  66. S.B. 190 Trailer Registration Amendments
  67. S.B. 191 Tow Yard Amendments
  68. S.B. 194 Election Modifications
  69. S.B. 196 Wrongful Lien Act Amendments
  70. S.B. 206 Tax Amendments
  71. S.B. 208 Vehicle Emission Inspection Program Revisions
  72. S.B. 210 Nicotine Amendments
  73. S.B. 226 Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Amendments
  74. S.B. 230 Consumer Credit Amendments
  75. S.B. 233 Judicial Performance Evaluation Amendments
  76. S.B. 236 Property Tax Exemption Process Amendments
  77. S.B. 237 Driver License Division and Motor Vehicle Division Consolidation Amendments
  78. S.B. 238 Property Tax Adjustments
  79. S.B. 276 Veteran Organization Amendments
  80. S.B. 283 Court Fees and Administration Amendments
  81. S.B. 290 Victim and Witness Privacy Amendments
  82. S.B. 292 Autonomous Systems Amendments
  83. S.B. 304 Protective Order Amendments
  84. S.B. 310 Uniform Intimate Images Amendments
  85. S.B. 313 Recidivism Amendments
  86. S.B. 321 Municipal Election Amendments
  87. S.B. 323 Criminal and Juvenile Justice Recodification

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NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Cox signs 87 bills in the 2026 General Legislative Session

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