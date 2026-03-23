NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Cox signs 87 bills in the 2026 General Legislative Session
March 23, 2026
Contact:
Robert Carroll
Office of the Governor
801-243-2290 | [email protected]
SALT LAKE CITY (March 23, 2026) – Today, Gov. Cox signed 87 bills in the 2026 General Legislative Session. Information on these bills can be found below.
On S.B. 60, Gov. Cox shares the following statement:
“I appreciate the Legislature’s partnership in delivering income tax relief for Utahns. Together, we’ve cut taxes for six straight legislative sessions — totaling $1.5 billion, the largest cumulative reduction of any administration in Utah history — while maintaining strong reserves, advancing key priorities, and ensuring a structurally sound budget.”
- H.B. 22 Vintage Vehicle Amendments
- H.B. 32 Signature Gathering and Verification Amendments
- H.B. 33 Political Signs Amendments
- H.B. 57 Motor Vehicle Division Amendments
- H.B. 60 Water Rights Amendments
- H.B. 61 Navajo Trust Fund Amendments
- H.B. 76 Data Center Water Transparency Amendments
- H.B. 77 Tax Modifications
- H.B. 82 Judgement Information Amendments
- H.B. 130 Employment Medical Examination Expense Amendments
- H.B. 132 Military Amendments
- H.B. 181 Uniform Estate Planning Amendments
- H.B. 186 Judicial Conduct Commission Amendments
- H.B. 222 Limitation of Actions Amendments
- H.B. 228 Vehicle Sales Amendments
- H.B. 236 Truth in Taxation Amendments
- H.B. 260 Unauthorized Practice of Law Amendments
- H.B. 265 Non-nicotine Inhalation Product Amendments
- H.B. 303 Family Court Amendments
- H.B. 307 Attorney Fees Amendments
- H.B. 311 Elections Study
- H.B. 313 Landscaper Certification Amendments
- H.B. 348 Dedicated Water Amendments
- H.B. 382 Uniform Assignment for Benefit of Creditors Amendments
- H.B. 404 Sex-designated Housing Amendments
- H.B. 408 Data Sharing Amendments
- H.B. 410 Water Leasing Amendments
- H.B. 420 Municipal Office Vacancy Modifications
- H.B. 429 Special Districts Amendments
- H.B. 436 Moderate Income Housing Infrastructure Amendments
- H.B. 447 Tobacco Amendments
- H.B. 474 Uniform Commercial Code Modifications
- H.B. 537 Olympic Ticket Sales Tax Exemption
- H.B. 557 Revisor’s Technical Corrections to Utah Code
- H.B. 565 City Library Property Tax Amendments
- H.B. 575 Fuel Tax and Supply Amendments
- H.C.R. 7 Concurrent Resolution Regarding Scenic Byway Designations
- S.B. 12 Sunset and Repeal Date Amendments
- S.B. 13 Statutorily Required Reports and Presentations Amendments
- S.B. 16 Tax Credit Review Process Amendments
- S.B. 19 Digital Evidence Amendments
- S.B. 27 Assault or Threat of Violence Amendments
- S.B. 30 Human Trafficking, Exploitation, and Smuggling Amendments
- S.B. 32 Child Abuse Homicide Corrections
- S.B. 59 Alimony Amendments
- S.B. 60 Income Tax Rate Amendments
- S.B. 63 Assault Modifications
- S.B. 68 Disability Litigation Amendments
- S.B. 71 Evidence Retention Amendments
- S.B. 72 Obscene Animal Abuse Material Amendments
- S.B. 86 Firearm Safe Harbor Amendments
- S.B. 91 Motor Vehicle Registration Services Amendments
- S.B. 92 Prosecution Amendments
- S.B. 93 Corrections Amendments
- S.B. 109 Alienation of Affection Amendments
- S.B. 112 Utah Exemptions Act Modifications
- S.B. 125 Theft Amendments
- S.B. 127 Pediatric Care Amendments
- S.B. 128 Public Alert Amendments
- S.B. 155 Unclaimed Property Amendments
- S.B. 161 Evaluations in Guardianship Amendments
- S.B. 162 Online Sales Tax Amendments
- S.B. 166 Line-of-Duty Death Benefit Amendments
- S.B. 183 Surveillance Camera Amendments
- S.B. 185 Child Welfare Parental Representation Program Amendments
- S.B. 190 Trailer Registration Amendments
- S.B. 191 Tow Yard Amendments
- S.B. 194 Election Modifications
- S.B. 196 Wrongful Lien Act Amendments
- S.B. 206 Tax Amendments
- S.B. 208 Vehicle Emission Inspection Program Revisions
- S.B. 210 Nicotine Amendments
- S.B. 226 Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Amendments
- S.B. 230 Consumer Credit Amendments
- S.B. 233 Judicial Performance Evaluation Amendments
- S.B. 236 Property Tax Exemption Process Amendments
- S.B. 237 Driver License Division and Motor Vehicle Division Consolidation Amendments
- S.B. 238 Property Tax Adjustments
- S.B. 276 Veteran Organization Amendments
- S.B. 283 Court Fees and Administration Amendments
- S.B. 290 Victim and Witness Privacy Amendments
- S.B. 292 Autonomous Systems Amendments
- S.B. 304 Protective Order Amendments
- S.B. 310 Uniform Intimate Images Amendments
- S.B. 313 Recidivism Amendments
- S.B. 321 Municipal Election Amendments
- S.B. 323 Criminal and Juvenile Justice Recodification
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