NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Cox signs 87 bills in the 2026 General Legislative Session

March 23, 2026

Contact:

Robert Carroll

Office of the Governor

801-243-2290 | [email protected]

SALT LAKE CITY (March 23, 2026) – Today, Gov. Cox signed 87 bills in the 2026 General Legislative Session. Information on these bills can be found below.

On S.B. 60, Gov. Cox shares the following statement:

“I appreciate the Legislature’s partnership in delivering income tax relief for Utahns. Together, we’ve cut taxes for six straight legislative sessions — totaling $1.5 billion, the largest cumulative reduction of any administration in Utah history — while maintaining strong reserves, advancing key priorities, and ensuring a structurally sound budget.”