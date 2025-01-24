Lifecyle of a pothole

Jan. 23, 2025

Bethany Kurtz

AUSTIN — From small bumps to a good rattle, potholes seem to pop up like wildflowers in Texas over the winter and spring months.

But where do they come from, and what can be done?

Water starts the process as it seeps through small cracks and crevices in the pavement. The pavement then expands and contracts with drastically changing temperatures that drop below freezing at night and warm up during the day.

This changing of pressure stresses the pavement, potentially creating more and larger cracks, allowing additional water through. Water can also begin to erode soil and roadbed materials from under the roadway.

The weight of vehicles driving over pavement that has been weakened by cracking and erosion can also cause the pavement to break apart, forming a pothole.

Potholes appear more frequently in the spring as the temperatures fluctuate above and below the freezing point.

So what can TxDOT do? Prevention and Repair -

Preventing potholes means stopping water from penetrating under the roadway and halting the formation process.

Seal coating the roadway is one method TxDOT employs to preserve the pavement and extend the life of the roadway surface.

A layer of liquid asphalt is applied to the roadway to seal cracks and stop water from penetrating. A layer of gravel is then applied on top of the asphalt, protecting it from being worn off by vehicles.

Repairing a pothole requires the cracked pavement to be removed, the eroded material replaced, and the area repaved and sealed.

Filling potholes is a year-round job, but it really heats up this time of year. Drivers should stay focused behind the wheel and give TxDOT crews room to work.