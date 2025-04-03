Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,379 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,813 in the last 365 days.

See you later, alligator

April 2, 2025

By Ray Pedraza

WESLACO, Texas — Working near the side of the road can be unsettling but throw in a few dozen razor sharp teeth and a bite force of more than 300 pounds per square inch, and it can be downright nerve racking.

A special guest of the reptilian sort recently turned the FM 1015 and Camino de Verdad intersection in Weslaco into the talk of the town. An alligator measuring more than six feet found her way into a storm drain near the intersection.

“I was really surprised to see an alligator like that,” said David Cano, TxDOT construction inspector. “Reptile eyes with slits. The sun was peering through, and you could barely see. It was exciting!”

Cano learned about the scaly visitor after stopping by a nearby work site. He contacted local animal control and the game warden to rescue the alligator. Eventually, the South Padre Island Birding, Nature Center and Alligator Sanctuary stepped in to remove her.

After removing the gator — named Stormy in honor of her location — from the storm drain, her rescuers took her to the alligator sanctuary.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

See you later, alligator

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more