A mother’s plea: Put down the phone, save a life

AUSTIN – Maria Espinoza never imagined a routine walk to school with her 6-year-old son would turn into a life-altering tragedy.

But in an instant, a distracted driver jumped the curb, striking her son and trapping him beneath the vehicle. He spent six months in a coma, with doctors warning he might never walk or talk again.

Years later, Maria’s son has defied the odds - relearning how to walk, talk and even eat. He’s studying to become a physical therapist, determined to help others recover just as he did. And Maria is on a mission: asking everyone to pay attention behind the wheel.

“We don’t want this to happen to any other family. We want to save lives and create responsibility,” Espinoza said. “If I take the responsibility and you take the responsibility today, that will make a difference.”

The alarming truth about distracted driving

In 2024, distracted driving contributed to more than 91,000 crashes in Texas, leading to more than 370 deaths – all preventable tragedies.

That’s why the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is launching its Talk. Text. Crash. campaign this April during Distracted Driving Awareness Month. The goal? To remind Texans that when you’re driving, nothing is more important than the road ahead.

“Everyone knows they should focus while driving, but too many people still take their eyes off the road to check a text, fiddle with their dashboard or grab a bite to eat,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said. “We want to make it clear: no text or call is worth a life.”

It’s not just dangerous – it's illegal

Texting while driving isn’t just risky—it’s against the law. In Texas, anyone caught reading, writing, or sending a text while driving faces a fine of up to $200. Many cities have even stricter laws, banning all handheld device use while driving.

Stay safe: simple steps to avoid distractions

TxDOT urges all drivers to follow these safety tips:

Stay focused – Keep both hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road.

Keep both hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road. Put your phone away – Use “Do not Disturb” mode while driving.

Use “Do not Disturb” mode while driving. Pull over if needed – If you must send a message, stop in a safe place first.

Experience the dangers firsthand

To drive this message home, TxDOT’s Talk. Text. Crash. campaign will be hitting the road, bringing a driving simulator to cities across Texas. This interactive exhibit lets visitors experience just how quickly distractions can lead to disaster.

Talk. Text. Crash. is an important part of TxDOT’s Drive like a Texan: Kind. Courteous. Safe. initiative. Drive like a Texan is about embracing the pride, camaraderie and responsibility of being a Texan on the road. By making thoughtful choices, we can all help keep each other safe. Learn more at DriveLikeATexan.com.