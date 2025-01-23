MPD Seeks Suspect in Southeast Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department requests the public’s assistance in locating a man who took property at gunpoint from a business in Southeast.

On January 20, 2025, at approximately 12:50 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 500 block of 12th Street, Southeast, and approached an employee. The suspect pointed a gun at the employee and took a pair of silver mirrored sunglasses. The suspect fled the scene on a Capital Bikeshare bicycle.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25009274

