MPD Makes Second Arrest in a 2023 Homicide Case

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a second suspect for a homicide that occurred in 2023.

On Sunday, October 1, 2023, at approximately 9:37 p.m., Second District officers responded to McPherson Square for the sounds of gunshots. While searching the scene, officers located 56-year-old Leo Colter with gunshot wound injuries across from the 900 block of 15th Street, Northwest. He died at the scene.

On Wednesday, January 22, 2025, officers arrested 22-year-old Andrew Ellis, of Tampa, FL. Ellis was charged pursuant to a DC Superior Court indictment with First Degree Murder while Armed.

Previously, on Friday, February 16, 2024, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 41-year-old adult male of Northeast, DC. He was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

CCN: 23162157

