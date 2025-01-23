MPD Investigating 2024 Assault as a Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a death that has been ruled a homicide as result of an assault that occurred in 2024.

On Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at approximately 5:46 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Downing Street, Northeast for a report of a man down. Upon arrival officers located an adult male victim, who was unconscious and suffering from multiple injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, where on Monday, October 24, 2024, he succumbed to his injuries.

The detectives’ investigation revealed that the victim was struck multiple times by the suspect with a pole.

On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the District of Columbia determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma, and the manner of death ruled a homicide.

The victim has been identified as 70-year-old Maurice Rowe, of no fixed address.

Previously on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 70-year-old Morris Stokes, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault With A Dangerous Weapon (Pole).

Homicide detectives are working with the United States Attorney’s Office to pursue additional charges.

CCN: 24120318