MPD Arrests Second Suspect in Southeast Triple Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a second suspect in a triple shooting in Southeast.

On Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at approximately 2:32 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Nelson Place, Southeast, where they located three women suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to local hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the detective’s investigation, a 17-year-old male of Northwest was arrested pursuant to a DC Superior Court Custody Order and charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree.

Previously, a 16-year-old male of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), however this charge has since been upgraded to Attempted Murder in the Second Degree.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24112931

