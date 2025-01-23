MPD Confirms Lost Dog is Returned to Owner
The Metropolitan Police Department announces that a dog originally thought to have been stolen was returned to their owner.
The detectives’ investigation revealed that on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at approximately 12:00 p.m., the dog wandered off in the 200 block of 26th Street, Northeast, and was found by a concerned citizen. The concerned citizen was unable to locate any owner information on the dog when it was originally found. The concerned citizen saw news coverage of the missing dog and contacted the owner. On Thursday, January 16, 2025, the dog was reunited with its owner. The circumstances of this are no longer under investigation.
CCN: 25006046
