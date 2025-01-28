HeartLung Technologies Welcomes World-Renowned Cardiologist Dr. Robert A. Kloner to the Advisory Board

HeartLung Technologies welcomes Dr. Robert A. Kloner to the Advisory Board. With over 45 years of experience, he brings unparalleled scientific leadership.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HeartLung Technologies is thrilled to announce the newest member of our Advisory Board Dr. Robert A. Kloner, MD, PhD . With his extensive experience and pioneering research in cardiovascular health, Dr. Kloner will play a key role in shaping our future initiatives. His expertise will help us continue to develop cutting-edge solutions for early detection of heart disease, lung cancer, osteoporosis, fatty liver, and other fatal conditions.With over 45 years of experience, Dr. Kloner currently holds the positions of Chief Science Officer and Director of Cardiovascular Research at Huntington Medical Research Institutes (HMRI). His career includes esteemed roles at Northwestern University, Harvard Medical School, the University of Southern California, and recently, Caltech (The California Institute of Technology). He has made significant advancements in understanding heart disease pathophysiology, treatments, and the impact of environmental factors on cardiovascular health."Dr. Kloner's joining our advisory board marks a significant milestone for HeartLung," stated Dr. Morteza Naghavi, the company's founder. "His vast knowledge and experience in cardiology will be invaluable as we continue to develop cutting-edge solutions for early detection and prevention of cardiovascular disease."Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Kloner has made groundbreaking contributions to the understanding and treatment of heart disease. His research has helped define key concepts such as no-reflow in the heart, stunned myocardium, and remote ischemic preconditioning.A frequent contributor to the medical and scientific press, Dr. Kloner has authored or co-authored over 777 original papers in peer-reviewed journals, 222 chapters or monographs, and 578 abstracts (as of 2025). Dr. Kloner is the author and editor of 18 medical texts, including Cardiovascular Trials Reviews (10 editions), The Guide to Cardiology (3 editions), Stunned Myocardium, Ischemic Preconditioning, VIAGRA, and Heart Disease and Erectile Dysfunction. In addition, he has written and published three medical science fiction novels.Dr. Kloner expressed his enthusiasm about joining HeartLung: "I am honored to be part of HeartLung's advisory board. I have known Dr. Naghavi for many years. He has assembled a very strong scientific leadership. Their commitment to preventing CVD and lung cancer through AI-enabled technologies is laudable and aligns perfectly with my lifelong work. I look forward to contributing to this critical mission."The addition of Dr. Kloner to HeartLung's advisory board is expected to accelerate the company's progress in developing the groundwork for pivotal clinical trials that will pave the way to adopt new strategies for early detection and prevention of the number one and number two killers in the United States, heart disease and lung cancer.From Heart Science to Melodies:Beyond his scientific achievements, Dr. Kloner is also an awesome and talented pianist. His neo-classical piano album " Tunes from Edmonson Alley " reflects his artistic side. We invite you to explore his musical talents. The full album is available on Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube, and most streaming services.About HeartLung Technologies:HeartLung Technologies aims to help people live long by eliminating preventable deaths caused by heart attacks, lung cancer, osteoporosis, chronic pulmonary obstructive disease (COPD), fatty liver disease, and other deadly medical conditions. HeartLung’s team of industry-leading physicians and engineers are dedicated to increasing people's life-span and health-span by starting with taking out America’s most deadly killers: heart disease and lung cancer. HeartLung is innovating for the millions of Americans and many more worldwide who can benefit from early detection of preventable fatal diseases. HeartLung.AI is a portfolio company of American Heart Technologies (AHT) founded by Dr. Morteza Naghavi, a leader in preventive cardiology and health-tech, former faculty of Texas Heart Institute and University of Texas in 2007. AHT was established as a vehicle for commercialization of innovative healthcare solutions, three of which received FDA approval and were commercialized under portfolio companies Endothelix Inc., and CardioNexus Corp, and HeartLung Corp.For more information about HeartLung Technologies, please visit www.heartlung.ai . and www.americanhearttechnologies.com

