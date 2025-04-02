HeartLung Technologies Secures CMS Reimbursement for AutoChamber™ with New HCPCS Code

AutoChamber Bifold 2025 - Front AutoChamber Bifold 2025 - Back

HeartLung proudly announces that CMS has approved a new HCPCS code for AutoChamber™ AI reporting cardiac chambers volume and left ventricular mass in CT scans

This is an incredible achievement for HeartLung Technologies. It not only validates AutoChamber’s FDA Breakthrough designation but also ensures patients can benefit from our lifesaving AI solutions.” — Dr. Morteza Naghavi, MD

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HeartLung Technologies is pleased to announce that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has assigned a new Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) reimbursement code G0183 that allows for reimbursement of HeartLung’s AutoChamber™ AI for reporting cardiac chambers volume and left ventricular mass in existing CT scans. This new code, which went into effect on April 1, 2025, offers a reimbursement rate of $88.05 per each AutoChamber™ AI report."This is an incredible achievement for HeartLung Technologies," said Dr. Morteza Naghavi, CEO of HeartLung Technologies. "The CMS reimbursement not only validates the clinical value of AutoChamber’s FDA Breakthrough designation but also ensures that more patients can benefit from our lifesaving AI solutions."AutoChamber™ is designed to work with both non-contrast and contrast-enhanced chest CT scans, delivering precise measurements of cardiac volume, cardiac chamber volumes, and left ventricular wall mass. This AI-driven tool identifies cardiomegaly and enlargement of specific cardiac chambers, such as the left atrium (LA) and left ventricle (LV), which are frequently overlooked in standard scans. By detecting these conditions early, AutoChamber™ AI aids in preventing life-threatening diseases like stroke, heart failure, and atrial fibrillation. The new HCPCS code facilitates reimbursement for this innovative technology, broadening its availability to patients across the United States.The inclusion of the new HCPCS code in the April 2025 Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS) update highlights CMS's dedication to fostering medical innovation. HeartLung Technologies continues to lead the way in developing AI-driven healthcare solutions that transform patient care and support healthcare providers.This represents a major milestone in HeartLung’s journey to advancing preventive medicine, saving lives and cutting costs with AI. Our healthcare system needs many more initiatives like this for early detection and prevention of fatal diseases vs. treating late-stage diseases which consume most of our healthcare budget.About HeartLung Technologies:HeartLung Technologies aims to help people live long by eliminating preventable deaths caused by heart attacks, lung cancer, osteoporosis, chronic pulmonary obstructive disease (COPD), fatty liver disease, and other deadly medical conditions. HeartLung’s team of industry-leading physicians and engineers are dedicated to increasing people's life-span and health-span by starting with taking out America’s most deadly killers: heart disease and lung cancer. HeartLung is innovating for the millions of Americans and many more worldwide who can benefit from early detection of preventable fatal diseases. HeartLung.AI is a portfolio company of American Heart Technologies (AHT) founded by Dr. Morteza Naghavi, a leader in preventive cardiology and health-tech, former faculty of Texas Heart Institute and University of Texas in 2007. AHT was established as a vehicle for commercialization of innovative healthcare solutions, three of which received FDA approval and were commercialized under portfolio companies Endothelix Inc., and CardioNexus Corp, and HeartLung Corp.HeartLung Technologies is committed to revolutionizing preventive healthcare through innovative AI solutions. For more information about AutoChamber™ and its advantages, please visit www.heartlung.ai . and www.americanhearttechnologies.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.