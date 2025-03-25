HeartLung Technologies welcomes medical imaging and bioengineering expert Dr. Zahi A. Fayad, PHD, to the Advisory Board

Dr. Zahi A. Fayad, PhD

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HeartLung Technologies is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Zahi A. Fayad, PhD , to its esteemed advisory board. Dr. Fayad, a renowned expert in medical imaging and bioengineering, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will significantly contribute to HeartLung's mission of advancing preventive healthcare through innovative AI solutions.About Dr. Zahi A. Fayad, PhD:Dr. Fayad serves as the Lucy G. Moses Professor of Medical Imaging and Bioengineering at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. He is also the founding Director of the Biomedical Engineering and Imaging Institute and Vice Chair for Research in the Department of Radiology at Mount Sinai. With a career dedicated to the detection and prevention of cardiovascular disease, Dr. Fayad has made seminal contributions in multimodality biomedical imaging (MR, CT, PET, and PET/MR) and nanomedicine.Dr. Fayad's interdisciplinary research spans from engineering to biology and from pre-clinical to clinical investigations. He has authored over 500 peer-reviewed publications and 50 book chapters, and he is the principal investigator of numerous NIH grants and pharmaceutically funded clinical trials. His recent work includes studying the effects of stress on the immune system and cardiovascular disease, as well as developing nanobiologics for immunotherapy in multiple disease conditions."We are honored to welcome Dr. Zahi Fayad to our advisory board," stated Dr. Morteza Naghavi, the company's founder. "His unparalleled expertise in medical imaging and bioengineering will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and advance our AI solutions for preventive healthcare. Together, we are committed to revolutionizing early detection and improving patient outcomes."Dr. Fayad's Role at HeartLung Technologies:Dr. Fayad will play a pivotal role in guiding HeartLung's research and development efforts, leveraging his extensive expertise in medical imaging and bioengineering. His contributions will help HeartLung enhance its AI technologies and expand its impact on preventive healthcare."I am thrilled to join HeartLung Technologies' advisory board and contribute to their mission of transforming preventive healthcare through cutting-edge AI technologies," stated Dr. Fayad. "I look forward to collaborating with the team to enhance early detection and provide critical insights that will benefit millions of patients."About HeartLung Technologies:HeartLung Technologies aims to help people live long by eliminating preventable deaths caused by heart attacks, lung cancer, osteoporosis, chronic pulmonary obstructive disease (COPD), fatty liver disease, and other deadly medical conditions. HeartLung’s team of industry-leading physicians and engineers are dedicated to increasing people's life-span and health-span by starting with taking out America’s most deadly killers: heart disease and lung cancer. HeartLung is innovating for the millions of Americans and many more worldwide who can benefit from early detection of preventable fatal diseases. HeartLung.AI is a portfolio company of American Heart Technologies (AHT) founded by Dr. Morteza Naghavi, a leader in preventive cardiology and health-tech, former faculty of Texas Heart Institute and University of Texas in 2007. AHT was established as a vehicle for commercialization of innovative healthcare solutions, three of which received FDA approval and were commercialized under portfolio companies Endothelix Inc., and CardioNexus Corp, and HeartLung Corp.HeartLung Technologies is committed to revolutionizing preventive healthcare through innovative AI solutions. For more information about HeartLung Technologies and to learn more about our partnership opportunities, please visit www.heartlung.ai . and www.americanhearttechnologies.com

