HeartLung Technologies to launch AutoChamber™ AI at ACC 2025 and begin offering the AI services to healthcare providers

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HeartLung Technologies is thrilled to announce the official launch of AutoChamber™ at the 2025 American College of Cardiology (ACC) Annual Scientific Session & Expo in Chicago. This groundbreaking AI solution will be showcased for the first time, marking a significant milestone in cardiovascular care.AutoChamber™ is designed to work with both non-contrast and contrast-enhanced chest CT scans, providing estimates of cardiac volume, cardiac chambers volumes, and left ventricular wall mass. This AI-powered tool detects cardiomegaly and enlarged individual cardiac chambers, including the left atrium (LA) and left ventricle (LV), which are often missed in routine scans. By identifying these conditions early, AutoChamber™ AI helps prevent life threating diseases like stroke, heart failure, and atrial fibrillation.“By adding AutoChamber™ AI to CT scans including coronary artery calcium (CAC) and CCTA scans, doctors not only can evaluate coronary disease but also the risk of heart failure, atrial fibrillation and stroke which are not reported today. The opportunity is even greater in millions of lung CT scans.” said Dr. Morteza Naghavi, founder and president of HeartLung Technologies, and founder of nonprofit SHAPE (Society for Heart Attack Prevention and Eradication www.vp.org ).With AutoChamber™, anybody who orders a chest CT scan can request to add reports for the following components:1. Heart failure2. Atrial Fibrillation3. StrokeWhat Are The Main Benefits of AutoChamber™?A. AutoChamber™ AI is an Opportunistic Value Generator both for Patients and for Hospitals or Diagnostic Imaging Centers.AutoChamber™ AI enables your imaging center to find life-threatening conditions in asymptomatic patients that can save their lives from irreversible and fatal consequences, and along the way generate opportunistic additional revenue for the system, a win-win-win all around.B. No Capital Investment Needed:Any diagnostic imaging center from anywhere in the world can sign up and start adding AutoChamber™ AI reports to any chest CT scans.C. Simple and Easy Workflow Integration:Your practice can install the HeartLung gateway and receive AutoChamber™ AI reports directly in your PACS. Your patients can access the report from HeartLung’s web portal and mobile app.D. Rapid AI Turnaround Within Minutes:Receive rapid results within minutes of sending your scan to AutoChamber™ AI cloud. No training or learning curve is needed and no calibration phantom.Starting in April, 2025, HeartLung Technologies will begin offering AutoChamber™ AI services to hospitals, diagnostic facilities, radiology centers, clinics, and more. AutoChamber™ AI is the first FDA-approved AI with “Breakthrough” designation, empowering physicians to detect patients with enlarged cardiac chambers and left ventricular hypertrophy that are not visible to the human eye.HeartLung has already partnered with SimonMed Imaging to offer AutoBMD™, an AI-powered bone density screening solution, to their facilities nationwide. This partnership exemplifies HeartLung's commitment to advancing preventive healthcare through innovative AI technologies."We are excited to officially launch AutoChamber™ AI at ACC 2025 and to begin offering this innovative solution to healthcare providers," said Dr. Morteza Naghavi, founder of HeartLung Technologies. "AutoChamber™ AI represents a major leap forward in cardiovascular care, and we are eager to demonstrate its life-saving capabilities."About HeartLung Technologies:HeartLung leverages AI technology for the early detection of heart disease, lung cancer, emphysema/COPD, osteoporosis, myosteatosis, fatty liver disease, and other life-threatening conditions. HeartLung has received FDA "Breakthrough Designation" for AutoChamber™, an AI tool that identifies enlarged cardiac chambers and left ventricular hypertrophy in non-contrast chest CT scans, which are typically undetectable by the human eye. The AutoChamber™ AI also works on low-dose CT for lung cancer screening as well as contrast-enhanced coronary CT angiography (CCTA) scans. Additionally, HeartLung has obtained FDA 510(k) clearance for AutoBMD™, the only DEXA-equivalent, CT-based opportunistic osteoporosis screening approved by the FDA, applicable to over 25 million CT scans annually and reimbursed by Medicare. HeartLung is also awaiting FDA approval for AI-CVD™, a suite of AI modules including AI-CAC™ (AI-enabled Coronary Artery Calcium Scoring), aimed at early detection and prevention of cardiovascular disease using widely available CT scans.For more information about HeartLung Technologies and AutoChamber™ AI, visit www.heartlung.ai

