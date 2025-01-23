Province introduces screen time guidelines

CANADA, January 23 - New screentime guidelines are now available to help encourage healthy screen use behaviours in Island schools.

Following the ministerial directive on restricting cell phone use in schools, additional guidance has been developed to address technology use in the public school system. The draft guidelines provide educators with best practices on screen use that enhance student health, engagement and academic success while minimizing social and physical harm.

“While screens are present everywhere in our lives, it is our responsibility to help young people develop smart screen use behaviours that positively benefit their learning and wellbeing. Providing our educators with best practices as well as tips and tricks will give them the knowledge and flexibility to choose when and how they use screens in the classroom.Technology can be a powerful learning tool, and we want to ensure that young people are equipped to make healthy, balanced decisions.” - Minister of Education and Early Years Rob Lantz

The draft guidelines were developed in collaboration with health expert Dr. Travis Saunders and shared with education partners for additional discussions on their implementation across Island schools.

"Excessive screen use can impact students' health and their ability to learn. Increased guidance on appropriate and inappropriate use of screens in the classroom is likely to lead to a healthier learning environment for both teachers and students,” added Dr. Travis Saunders, Professor and Acting Chair of the Department of Applied Human Sciences of the University of Prince Edward Island.

Island residents can review the guidelines and send their feedback to educationpolicy@gov.pe.ca until February 6, 2025. Comments received will help inform the development of future resources for parents, guardians and students to apply similar approaches outside the classroom.

