Statement by Premier Lantz after the First Ministers Meeting

CANADA, April 3 - Hon. Rob Lantz, Premier of Prince Edward Island, issued the following statement after the First Ministers Meeting held on Thursday, April 3, 2025:

“The global economy as we know it has fundamentally changed over the last number of months.

The relationship between the business community on PEI and across our great country has shifted with our largest trading partner. President Trump has for months threatened our economy, our sovereignty, and our country with illogical threats of tariffs on our world-class products that are produced north of the border.

While it’s created unrest—it has also spurred change in our country. We’ve seen provinces and territories come together and want to support one another. It’s forced jurisdictions to look inward and remove unnecessary internal trade barriers and support labour mobility between jurisdictions, and it’s forced us to explore new markets and new relationships for commerce.

These are all positive steps forward—and they will and should continue. We need one economy from coast to coast to coast—not thirteen separate ones.

While, for now, it may seem like we have not been hit with additional tariffs that the President has spoken about for the last number of months, there will still be impacts on our country’s economy with the tariffs that have been put in place. These tariffs will impact Islanders and Island businesses.

My goal as your Premier, and as a member of Team Canada with my other provincial and territorial First Ministers, is very clear: we want free and uninterrupted trade to continue. That means no tariffs and respecting the trade agreements we have in place. That’s the end goal.

I will continue to work with my colleagues and the federal government until we achieve that goal, including the tariffs from China, which is a major export market for our world-class seafood products.

For now, much of our exports will continue to flow across the border to our valued customers in the United States. However, we will continue to work with our business community to explore new markets, diversify our trade relationships, and do everything we can to continue to grow our economy here in PEI and across the country.

The supports and non-tariff related measures we have previously announced will continue. Our government will be laser-focused on supporting our businesses and Islanders during this challenging time.

As a country, and as a province, we are united. And as we’ve always demonstrated in the past—we are stronger when we stand shoulder to shoulder, together, in the greatest country in the world.

I’m proud to be an Islander. I’m proud to be Canadian. And I’m proud to stand strong as your Premier and continue to fight this battle as a member of Team Canada.”