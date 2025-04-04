Social programs screening line experiencing technical issues
CANADA, April 4 - The social programs toll-free 1-877-569-0546 screening line is currently experiencing technical issues. The Department of Social Development and Seniors is working with the service provider to resolve the issue as soon as possible.
During this time, individuals who need access to information on social programs and eligibility can call the main office line in their area or email screening@gov.pe.ca to receive assistance.
|Location
|Phone number
|Charlottetown
|902-368-6440
|Montague
|902-838-0700
|Souris
|902-687-7170
|Summerside
|902-888-8122
|O’Leary
|902-859-8811
We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and patience. We will provide an update as soon as the issue is resolved.
Media contact:
Jill Edwards
Department of Social Development and Seniors
Jedwards@gov.pe.ca
