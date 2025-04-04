The Pen Lady: Sparking meaningful talks on gambling in Island classrooms 

CANADA, April 4 - If you ask a fifth or sixth grader in PEI if they’ve met the Pen Lady, chances are they’ll know exactly who you’re talking about.

Shelby McCarron, the provincial Youth Gaming and Gambling Specialist, has built a reputation in Island classrooms—not just for her engaging presentations on gaming and gambling awareness, but for the colourful pens she hands out after each session.

“When I walk into a classroom, I’m already known,” Shelby laughs. “Kids see their friends with the pens and recognize me. Even parents have approached me, saying their child came home talking about the Pen Lady.”

But these pens are more than just a fun takeaway—they’re a tool to help spark conversations at home about gaming, gambling, and screen time.

Shelby joined the Gambling Addiction Services unit within the Department of Health and Wellness in December 2024 in a role focused on helping young Islanders understand the risks of gambling and gaming.

In her presentations to Grades 5 and 6 students across the province, Shelby explains how gambling odds work, the connections between gaming and gambling, and how social media is designed to keep users, including them, engaged.

Since she began the presentations in February, the response from staff and students has been overwhelmingly positive.

“The day the presentation went into the Principles’ Newsletter to teachers, my inbox was flooded with requests,” she says. “It was immediate validation that this work is needed and appreciated.”

So far, Shelby has visited ten schools, with many more booked in the months ahead. She has already seen firsthand how powerful these sessions can be, especially when the kids start connecting the dots.

“They’re so engaged. Even the teachers are often surprised to see certain students show this much interest,” she says. “When we talk about the links between gaming and gambling, you can really see those ‘a-ha’ moments.”

Shelby’s interactive activities make learning fun. Using her signature pens and a deck of cards, she teaches students about risks, house advantages, and the fact that gambling isn’t a skill you can improve—unlike most things in life.

She also shows a short video that reinforces the idea that no amount of practice will ever change the odds.

While Shelby is currently focused on Grades 5 and 6 classrooms, the goal is to expand into junior high and high schools in the future. She’s also working with other organizations and departments to make learning materials more inclusive.

Over time, the aim is to ensure students are being introduced to lessons on the realities of gaming, gambling, and social media at every stage of their education journey.

Tips from the Pen Lady

Want to start the conversation at home? Here are a few tips for families when it comes to gaming, gambling, and screen time:

Don’t be afraid to talk about it! Ask your kids what games they play and what they know about gambling.

Set screen time limits – and not just for them—make it a family thing!

Create a “fun chart” listing activities everyone can do together without using screens.

To learn more about gambling addiction and support available, visit PEIGamblingSupport.com.

