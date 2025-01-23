Government Requires School Divisions to Implement Changeroom Policies with Local Input

CANADA, January 23 - Released on January 23, 2025

Today the Government of Saskatchewan is requiring that all school divisions develop, implement, and make publicly available a policy on changeroom usage that upholds the privacy, dignity and comfort of all students.

The Ministry of Education has been working with school divisions to ensure the safety and privacy of all students remain a top priority in Saskatchewan. School divisions have a critical role in the development and implementation of administrative procedures. These administrative procedures are formal policy documents used by school staff when dealing with situations such as student safety and privacy.

"We want to ensure privacy, dignity and comfort of all students," Education Minister Everett Hindley said. "It is also important for parents/guardians to be aware of the steps being taken to ensure the comfort and safety of all students. Through our consultations, many school divisions informed us that they are in the best position to make these decisions at a local level."

It is government's expectation that school divisions will develop and implement these administrative procedures in consultation with parents/guardians and students. All divisions must ensure that by June 30, 2025, their policy is publicly available on their website and clearly communicated to staff, parents, students and members of the public to maintain a sufficient level of transparency across the province.

Boards of Education receive their delegated responsibilities with the understanding that as elected representatives, they are to be responsive and understanding of the constituents that elect them. The government will continue to monitor this situation to ensure that local input is being respected and heard.

