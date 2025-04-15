Supporting Veterans and Our Communities - Saskatchewan Veteran Service Club Support Program Intake Now Open

CANADA, April 15 - Released on April 15, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan, Royal Canadian Legion - Saskatchewan Command and the Saskatchewan Army, Navy and Air Force Veterans (ANAVETS) would like to announce the Saskatchewan Veteran Service Club Support Program intake for 2025-26 is currently open.

Introduced in 2019-20, the program provides grants for facility upgrades, operations, events and other activities to advance the work and help strengthen the long-term sustainability of veteran service organizations across the province.

"Our province's veterans service organizations play a vital role - they enrich our communities, preserve local history and work tirelessly on behalf of veterans who have faithfully served our province and our country," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "We cannot thank them enough for their continued efforts and look forward to continuing to this important work."

Applications are being accepted until June 1, 2025.

In 2024-25, grants were provided to 81 Legion branches, ANAVETS units and other registered, non-profit veterans organizations across the province.

"The Saskatchewan Veteran Service Club Support Program has resulted in many achievements and accomplishments," Royal Canadian Legion - Saskatchewan Command President Carol A. Pedersen said. "It is not by chance that our Legion branches in Saskatchewan find success, but by the dedication and hard work of Legion members and the support of the Government of Saskatchewan. This program ensures the work of the Royal Canadian Legion, directed toward veterans and our communities, will continue. I express the deepest gratitude of the Royal Canadian Legion for the Saskatchewan Veterans Service Club Support Program."

The program is delivered collaboratively by the Royal Canadian Legion - Saskatchewan Command, the Saskatchewan ANAVETS and the Government of Saskatchewan.

"On behalf of the ANAVETS members, staff and directors, I would like to thank the Saskatchewan government for this wonderful grant program," ANAVETS Saskatchewan Command President Rick Taylor said. "Our units, their members and friends have greatly benefited from these grants during the past years. We have used previous grants for furnishings, flooring, roofs, and appliances. We look forward once again to enhancing our units with this year's grants. Thank you very much."

More information about the program, guidelines and applications are available through the Royal Canadian Legion Saskatchewan Command at 306-525-8739 or admin@sasklegion.ca.

-30-

