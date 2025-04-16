New Attractions and Easter Break Activities at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum

CANADA, April 16 - Released on April 16, 2025

Just in time for the Easter break, the Royal Saskatchewan Museum has added two exciting new attractions to the museum's already amazing line-up of world-class exhibits and displays.

Saskatchewan - North to South Saskatchewan is a stunning introduction to the Life Science Gallery using high-definition photography and videos to explore Saskatchewan's four ecozones and 11 ecoregions through an interactive display. The regions light up on a large map while showing Saskatchewan's beauty through vignettes on a large video wall.

"This new exhibit will showcase breathtaking vistas and will be one of the first things visitors see when arriving at the Museum," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "These beautiful and remote locations, from Saskatchewan's far north to its southern plains, show the diversity of the province while providing wonderful backdrops that will appear as if you are actually there."

Some of the featured images are from Saskatchewan Provincial Parks, such as Lac La Ronge and Duck Mountain.

The Animal Sounds interactive display is the second new attraction opening at the museum. Visitors can listen to eight different audio files recorded in natural settings from the province's four ecozones. As the recording plays, visitors will see the animals in the recording on a video screen along with a visual representation of the audio recording.

An interactive guessing game of 58 animals making various sounds is also part of the new display. The sounds are played randomly, giving visitors a chance to guess what is making the sound before a video reveals the animal.

The handheld speakers in Animal Sounds also includes an audio induction loop - a special type of sound system for use by people with hearing aids.

All the work in these two new exhibits was completed by Saskatchewan companies, including Hillman AV, Twisted Pair, Christi Lighting, Mark Greschner Photography and Sticks and Doodles, as well as the museum's exhibits team and the support of Saskatchewan Tourism.

With fun-filled activities, programs and amazing exhibits for guests of all ages, there is always an adventure waiting around the next corner at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum.

Easter Break Programing

Learning Lab: All About Eggs - April 18-27 (1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.)

In the SaskTel Be Kind Online Learning Lab, Royal Saskatchewan Museum staff will have drop-in activities that focus on bird egg specimens from around the province.

Scotty's Dino Egg Hunt - April 18 to April 27

Take part in Scotty's Dino Egg Hunt where visitors search for "dino eggs" hidden throughout our galleries. Record the letters from each egg and unscramble the puzzle for a chance to WIN a prize basket from the Museum Shop!

Share your Dino Egg Hunt fun with #EggHuntRSM.

Earth Day 2025 at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum - Tuesday, April 22

Reflect & Learn (10 a.m. to 11 a.m.) - SOS Theatre (Ages 12+) Join Royal Saskatchewan Museum curators as they share details of their ecological research in our Science-on-a-Sphere theatre, then enjoy an introduction to environmental mindfulness with a guided meditation from Deb Froh, who leads the prairie-wide Climate Compassion Circle. Note: 15 online signups; 10 more spaces for walk-ins.

Connect & Celebrate (1 p.m. to 4 p.m.) - Lower T Rex Gallery (All Ages) Join Royal Saskatchewan Museum staff as they kick off an entire afternoon of green activities with songs under Scotty, then host some of Saskatchewan's sustainability superheroes in our galleries. Craft a biodegradable noisemaker in the Learning Lab and sound off during an eco-parade at 3 p.m. - led by our very own Munchie the T. rex.



To learn more about the Royal Saskatchewan Museum's exhibits, events, programming and world class research, visit: https://royalsaskmuseum.ca/.

