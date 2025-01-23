Governor Henry McMaster Names Next Director of the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today announced his appointment of Jake Gadsden, Jr. as the next Director of the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS). Gadsden currently serves as the Deputy Director for Programs, Reentry, and Rehabilitative Services for the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) and has over 30 years of experience overseeing both state and county correctional facilities.

"Jake Gadsden has a lifetime of experience in the criminal justice system and has proven himself to be a talented leader time and time again at the Department of Corrections," said Governor Henry McMaster. "His experience in rehabilitation and reentry, coupled with his deep understanding of both the challenges and opportunities within the criminal justice system, make him an ideal leader for SCDPPPS. The future of this department will be in good hands under his guidance, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact of his leadership as we continue to work toward building a safer South Carolina."

As Deputy Director for Programs, Reentry, and Rehabilitative Services for SCDC, Gadsden oversees the agency's divisions responsible for reentry, education, inmate services, transitional services, and victim services. He also manages divisions overseeing prison industries and support services, including canteen, commissary, horticulture, and recycling and solid waste.

Gadsden joined SCDC in 2019, previously serving as Regional Director of Operations and Warden at Tyger River Correctional Institution. His extensive career also includes leadership roles with the Massachusetts Department of Corrections as a superintendent and warden, as well as the Rhode Island Department of Corrections as a warden, assistant director of institutions, and operations deputy director.

"I am so grateful for this opportunity," said Jake Gadsden. "Like SCDC, the Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services is often overlooked, but the work is just as important. We are all trying to do the same thing by helping these individuals rebuild and letting their families have a better life."

Gadsden, 65, is a resident of Chapin, S.C. He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of South Carolina and completed the Harvard University School of Government Tier Management Training program. A copy of his resume can be found here, and a copy of his headshot can be found here.

The appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.