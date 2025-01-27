Dr. Lori James: A Leading Advocate for Alzheimer's Caregivers

The 1000 Minute Rule: A Comprehensive Guide for Caregivers

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Lori James, a renowned advocate for Alzheimer's caregivers, has recently published a new book entitled "The 1000 Minute Rule: A Comprehensive Guide for Caregivers". This book is a valuable resource for those who are caring for loved ones with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias.

Dr. James is the founder of The James M. Dixon Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing Alzheimer's advocacy, supporting caregivers, and addressing critical issues such as food insecurity and accessibility. Her unwavering commitment to improving the lives of underserved communities and individuals living with Alzheimer's has earned her numerous prestigious awards and recognitions, including two Presidential Achievement Awards.

"The 1000 Minute Rule" is a comprehensive guide that provides caregivers with the tools, encouragement, and strategies they need to navigate their journey with resilience and purpose. The book is based on Dr. James' extensive experience working with caregivers and her deep understanding of the challenges they face.

In addition to her work with The James M. Dixon Foundation, Dr. James is also a sought-after speaker and author. She has been featured in numerous media outlets, including The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, WCLK Radio, and Diversity Warehousing.

Dr. James' new book is an essential resource for Alzheimer's caregivers and subsequent medial advocates. It is a must-read for anyone who is caring for a loved one with this devastating disease.

The James M. Dixon Foundation has been recognized with several awards, including:

A proclamation from the City of Atlanta.

Non-Profit of the Year (2024) by WCLK radio.

Non-Profit of the Year (2023) by the Atlanta Airport Chapter of the Rotary Club.

A Non-Profit Community Service Award from Diversity Warehousing in 2024.



The James M. Dixon Foundation has received substantial support from organizations such as The Kroger Foundation, Eisai, and VyStar Credit Union.

Dr. James is also the author of "I Got My Mind Back Journal" and "Starting Healthy Magazine". We believe that Dr. James' story is an inspiring one that will resonate with your viewers. Her work is making a real difference in the lives of Alzheimer's caregivers and their loved ones.

