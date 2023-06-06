Lou Gossett, Jr. of The Color Purple Remake Honored at The Purple Affair 2023

You're Invited to The Purple Affair 2023 The Purple Affair 2022 (from left to right): KOLPEACE, J Smiles, Maria Howell, Keith David

Hollywood actor, activist, and legend being honored at The Purple Affair 2023 in Atlanta, GA.

ATLANTA, GA, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The James M. Dixon Foundation is a non-profit, 501C3 organization that provides funding for many areas of Alzheimer's and Dementia related diseases, research, as well as support for Caregivers of adults with Alzheimer's and related Dementias through its Mindful Caring project. The Foundation will provide specific and guided assistance to:

-Agencies, including colleges and universities who conduct research;

-Research hospitals that conduct primary research in the area of Alzheimer's disease in African American males;

-Research hospitals that conduct research in the areas of prevention of Alzheimer's and Dementia related diseases;

-Longitudinal research to determine if persons suffering from late stage Alzheimer's disease have periods of lucidity; and,

-Funding for scholarships at area Medical Schools, named The James M. Dixon Scholarship Fund, especially for students pursuing careers in neurology, gerontology, public health, and disease prevention.

Beginning in 2020, The Foundation hosted an annual Fundraiser to take place in August. This event, The Purple Affair, honors a nominated Caregiver, a -Health Provider, Researcher, Student, and Agency or Agency Director. This event is the major funding source for scholarships and research, although ongoing contributions and continual smaller events will take place throughout the year.

The Purple Wheel Charity Bike Ride, organized by The James M. Dixon Foundation, supports individuals with Alzheimer’s and related dementias, along with their caregivers. It also supports students studying brain health, gerontology, and neurology. This event raises funds, raises awareness about dementia, and provides caregiver support. Participants will ride through scenic routes in Atlanta, East Point, Union City, and College Park, Georgia, symbolizing hope and unity.

By participating in or supporting The Purple Wheel Charity Bike Ride, individuals can make a tangible difference in the lives of those living with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. Together, the participants and supporters of this event contribute to creating a brighter future for individuals affected by these conditions while fostering a greater understanding and compassion for our society.

Media credentialing is now open for The Purple Affair 2023. Please fill out the Google Form below for consideration. Deadline: June 30th 4 PM EST.

https://forms.gle/NEtsdJ96rNSjEb7dA

Dr. Lori, the founder of The James M. Dixion Foundation is currently available for interviews. Please contact us to schedule her video or written interview.

Conversations From The Purple Chair With Dr. Lori