Commissioner Luke Farley ends DEI at the N.C. Department of Labor

"Effective immediately, I am ending the N.C. Department of Labor’s (NCDOL) use of DEI metrics in evaluating the performance of the department’s hardworking employees. From this point forward, we will hire and evaluate employees based on merit and on their ability to fulfill our mission to protect the health, safety and well-being of North Carolinians.

"I am directing the Office of State Human Resources to remove DEI as a core measurement for evaluating NCDOL employee performance and am also directing that NCDOL managers and supervisors no longer consider DEI as an evaluation method. Going forward, I am adding a performance measure related to safety and health which will ensure that we hold ourselves to the same standards that we expect and require of our state’s employers. Ultimately, my goal is to hire and retain qualified, professional individuals who will provide excellent service to our state."