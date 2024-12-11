Labor Commissioner-elect Farley Announces Government Affairs Team

Today, Labor Commissioner-elect Luke Farley announced his incoming government affairs team who will advance the Commissioner’s and the N.C. Department of Labor’s legislative and budgetary agenda.

Edgar V. Starnes, Director of Governmental Affairs - Starnes represented Caldwell County in the North Carolina House of Representatives for a total of twenty years. During his tenure he served as Chairman of the House Finance Committee and ended his legislative career as the House Majority Leader. After leaving the N.C. House, he served as the Legislative Liaison for the N.C. Department of Treasurer and most recently served as the Legislative Liaison for the N.C. Department of Labor. Starnes is a native of Granite Falls in Caldwell County.

Chris Bullard, Senior Advisor and Legislative Liaison – Bullard brings to the department over a decade of experience in association management, business advocacy, federal, state and local government relations. Most recently, Bullard served as the Director of Government Affairs for the Associated Builders and Contractors of the Carolinas. He also served as Government Affairs Director for the Cape Fear REALTORS® and Board Liaison to the REALTORS® Commercial Alliance of Southeastern North Carolina. Bullard graduated from North Carolina State University and will relocate to Raleigh in the new year.

“I am grateful that Edgar has agreed to remain with the department and take on the role of Government Affairs Director,” said Commissioner-elect Farley, “and I am pleased that Chris will be joining the government affairs team. These two individuals bring to the department a significant depth of legislative service and external advocacy experience. I look forward to working with them to build relationships with the General Assembly and external stakeholders.”