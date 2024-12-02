Fifth Annual Toys for Tots 'Drive-By and Drop Off' Event to Be Hosted at the Labor Building

On Dec. 12, from noon to 3 p.m., the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program will collect toys at 4 W. Edenton St., in front of the Labor Building. This is the 26th year that the N.C. Department of Labor (NCDOL) and its Toys for Tots partners have co-hosted this annual toy drive. This year’s drive will be a “drive-by and drop-off” event.

“As the holidays quickly approach, the sights, smells and sounds of the season will soon be all around us. The twinkling lights, the pumpkin pie and the jingle of bells bring the magic of Christmas to us all. The most magical part of the season is the Christmas wishes of children. The new baby doll, the toy fire truck or police car, the new bicycle and other fun things. That’s where the Toys for Tots program, the elves and the U.S. Marines come marching in to fulfill those magical Christmas wishes,” President/Consultant of Compliance Training Associates and OSH Advisory Council Member Debbie Rogers-Lowery said. “I have been a supporter of this wonderful program for many years. My mission and that of the Toys for Tots elves is to bring more smiles and more toys to the little ones who truly need to feel that magic. In a time when our state and others around us are recovering from storm damage, the program and its purpose is more important than ever.”

Last year, the NCDOL and its partners collected 2,111 individual toys, 10 bicycles and received $5,000 in monetary donations. Anyone driving or walking by the NCDOL to drop off toys or monetary donations will receive an individually wrapped goodie bag as a “thank you” for donating. You will not even have to get out of your car, as Toys for Tots elves will receive donations and share bags of goodies in exchange.

Any new unwrapped toy, including bicycles and tricycles, will be accepted as well as monetary donations made payable to the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Foundation.

So, on Dec. 12, from noon to 3 p.m., in front of the Labor Building, located at 4 W. Edenton St., drive by or walk by and drop off a new toy.