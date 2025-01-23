.MUSIC unveils global music industry’s first branded SmartBadge and SmartPage for verified music identities

Constantine Roussos (.MUSIC Founder & CEO)

.MUSIC's tools enable the music industry to manage their music identity, protect works, streamline business, and engage with collaborators, partners and fans.

.MUSIC is setting a new industry standard for authenticity, security, and connection within the global music industry, while fostering trust and transparency across the entire music ecosystem.” — Constantine Roussos, the Greek-Cypriot Founder and CEO of .MUSIC.

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global music community and industry now has access to .MUSIC’s uniquely branded and tailored branding tools to manage their verified digital music identity, protect their musical works and content, streamline their business, and engage with collaborators, partners and fans. This follows the highly anticipated global music industry announcement of the .MUSIC domain name and verified MusicID launch.

.MUSIC builds on this milestone with the introduction of its branded SmartBadge and SmartPage technology. Designed to provide complete control and management of branded music identities and to enhance security, interactions, and business, the SmartBadge and SmartPage are now available to all registered .MUSIC domain name and verified MusicID holders worldwide.

.MUSIC’s powerful new services — the SmartBadge authenticity watermark, the SmartPage branded website of verified music content, and id.MUSIC’s Single Sign-On (SSO) — represent the next step in .MUSIC’s mission to create a more trusted, safer and transparent digital music ecosystem, where music creators, industry professionals and music companies can protect, manage and promote their brand identities, musical works and content with confidence.

“With .MUSIC’s SmartBadge and SmartPage, we are setting a new industry standard for authenticity, security, and connection within the global music industry,” says Constantine Roussos, the founder and CEO of .MUSIC. “This is a significant leap in the digital music identity space, providing the music community with enhanced brand protection and promotion opportunities, while fostering trust and transparency across the entire music ecosystem.”

“.MUSIC’s launch of the industry’s first open Single-Sign On identity solution will enable music community members to access the entire .MUSIC ecosystem and other digital service providers securely and conveniently using their interoperable and verified global MusicID,” says id.MUSIC executive director Marina Roussou. “Members of the international music community will be able to display their branded blue checkmark across all of their digital properties and social channels, signaling that their identity is genuine, legitimate, and trusted.”

“We are thrilled to introduce .MUSIC’s SmartBadge and SmartPage that allow verified MusicID holders to connect with authenticated tools and apps in a convenient, streamlined and secure way to bring their creative identities and content directly to their desired partners, collaborators and fans,” says my.MUSIC CEO Peter Lee. “This is aligned with our objective to provide essential and invaluable solutions to artists, creators, industry professionals, companies and brands to cultivate genuine relationships with their fans and partners in a secure and seamless way, reinforcing .MUSIC as the trusted home for music consumption online.”

The id.MUSIC SSO offers a single, secure set of credentials that enables music community members to log in across multiple music applications and platforms, centralizing their digital identity and enhancing security, while at the same time saving valuable time and enhancing productivity by bypassing repeated logins across different applications. By consolidating sign-in with secure id.MUSIC credentials, members can also reduce data breach risks. This simplified approach to identity management makes verified member onboarding faster, cheaper and more convenient for music organizations, collection societies, digital service providers and distributors by eliminating login barriers and providing a smooth, frictionless online experience.

In light of the proliferation of digital counterfeiting, non-consensual AI content, and fake accounts, the SmartBadge watermark provides a robust layer of protection by linking back to only verified, legitimate and safe .MUSIC profiles and content. This ensures that any interaction or any content that is shared is real, authorized and properly attributed to and validated by their digital music identity. The SmartBadge is a uniquely branded and authenticated digital badge similar to a blue checkmark that features an embedded watermarked QR code (See Limp Bizkit SmartBadge and Skylar Grey SmartBadge examples) that links fans, partners, and audiences directly to the member’s official .MUSIC SmartPage, providing an easy and secure way to verify authenticity, build trust and signal brand authority to fans, partners and search engines. The SmartPage is an advanced branded and search optimized webpage, an official online identity hub enables members to have full control over their digital footprint and to showcase authenticated and authoritative information about them, their music-related works and their unique skills (See Limp Bizkit SmartPage and Skylar Grey SmartPage examples).

In a world of fakes, frauds, and AI-driven impersonation, the SmartPage provides a beacon of truth. It is a space where fans, partners and collaborators can confidently and securely connect with real artists, creators, industry professionals, companies and brands. Registered .MUSIC users have complete control over their SmartPage content, allowing them to highlight their work, update information, and manage their brand as they see fit on the Internet. Thousands of artists have already started using their .MUSIC SmartBadges and SmartPages.

“I have seen the industry change a lot over the years, but this .MUSIC thing? It is next level,” says Fred Durst, frontman of band Limp Bizkit that has sold over 40 million records. “It is not just about stopping fraud. It is also about creating a trusted space where we can connect with fans without worrying about imposters or scams. It is a game-changer for artists at every level.”

“It always bums me out that I do not own SkylarGrey.COM. Now, a verified .MUSIC feels more official than a .COM,” says multi-platinum artist, songwriter and producer Skylar Grey. “I am excited to see how having a verified MusicID can also be used by the global music industry to help musicians get paid and solve the problem of unclaimed black box royalties.”

“We live in a time full of misinformation, stolen identities and deep fakes. Finally, artists can get their verified music identity and be trusted,” says Elliott Taylor, recording artist and acclaimed songwriter for artists such as Celine Dion and Eminem. “.MUSIC is much needed because it guarantees that an artist's identity is truly and undeniably authenticated.”

About .MUSIC

.MUSIC is the trusted, safe and secure top-level domain name and verified MusicID for the global music community and industry. The .MUSIC initiative is supported by one of the largest international music coalitions ever assembled, including the most prominent and influential music organizations representing over 95% of global music consumed. It is a global music community-based and industry-led effort to create verified .MUSIC top-level domain with music-tailored policies and enhanced safeguards to protect intellectual property and the rights of music creators globally, giving them full control of their brand identity and their music assets, including directly owning their relationships with fans and customers. The .MUSIC top-level domain provides a music-centric Internet, a thriving, vibrant, and innovative ecosystem that promotes legitimate music creation, access, and distribution, where the global music community securely connects, interacts and transacts. For more information, visit: https://www.registry.music.

About id.MUSIC

id.MUSIC is the exclusive music identity provider (IDP) for the .MUSIC top-level domain name that serves the global music community and industry. It provides a verified .MUSIC domain name and global MusicID that protects music name, image, likeness and voice (NILV) intellectual property rights. By mandating identity verification for .MUSIC registrants, all music digital music identities are protected from impersonators, fraudsters, AI clones, bots and cybersquatters. The id.MUSIC single-sign on (SSO)offers a single, secure set of credentials that enables music community members to log in across multiple music applications and platforms, centralizing their digital identity and enhancing security, while at the same time saving valuable time and enhancing productivity by bypassing repeated logins across different applications. This means faster, cheaper and more convenient verified member onboarding for music organizations, collection societies, digital service providers and distributors by eliminating login barriers and providing a smooth, frictionless experience. For more information, visit https://www.id.music.

About my.MUSIC

my.MUSIC is the exclusive hub and network for the .MUSIC domain name and verified MusicID, dedicated to empowering the global music community and industry with innovative tools and technology. As the exclusive operator of the .MUSIC ecosystem, my.MUSIC is committed to enhancing productivity, security, and connectivity for artists, industry professionals, music companies and brands. Through its cutting-edge services, including the SmartBadge, and SmartPage technology, my.MUSIC provides a secure, trusted and music-centric digital environment where members of the global music industry can protect their identity, manage their brand, and authentically connect with fans, collaborators and partners. For more information, visit https://www.my.music.

