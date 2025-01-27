Solar Panels and Snow: Marcor Solar Provides Insights to Homeowners for Staying Safe and Protecting Their Investment

Marcor Solar Snow on Solar Panels Snow on Solar Panels

Solar Installation Expert and Consumer Advocate Gina Farese Shares Important Information for Solar Panel Owners During Snow Events

Safety should always be the top priority. Snow will naturally slide off of or melt off solar panels as the weather warms up and the system will continue to generate energy without any intervention.” — Gina Farese, CEO of Marcor Solar

WEST BABYLON, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As winter weather sweeps across the country, many homeowners with solar panels wonder how snow affects their energy production. Solar systems are designed to handle a variety of weather conditions, including snow, rain and overcast skies.“It is important to remember that homeowners should never attempt to climb up and brush snow off their solar panels and are strongly advised against doing so for their personal safety, as well as to avoid any unnecessary damage or repairs to the system,” said Gina Farese, CEO of West Babylon, NY-based Marcor Construction and Marcor Solar . “Safety should always be the top priority. Snow will naturally slide off of or melt from solar panels as the weather warms, and in most cases, the system will continue to generate energy without any intervention.”While snow may temporarily reduce the amount of sunlight hitting panels, the solar system will remain functional. With advanced monitoring software, homeowners can track how their panels are performing in real-time and watch as production gradually increases in the coming days. Solar system designs will predict estimated power output annually. Snow coverage for modest time periods is included for making annual pre-installation energy production estimates.“The sun takes care of everything,” explained Farese. “Solar systems are designed to account for various factors such as roof orientation, pitch and local weather patterns. Decades of historical weather data are used to estimate solar production for each customer based on where they live. Even in snowy conditions, a homeowner’s solar system will perform as expected.”When designing a solar energy system, installers take into account a variety of environmental factors. This includes how much sunlight a roof will receive based on its direction (south-facing, west-facing, etc.), the angle or pitch of the roof and the changing angles of the sun throughout the year.“All these elements, including weather data, are factored into the system’s design to ensure reliable performance,” said Farese. “Even if we experience a period of snow or overcast skies, the system is built to handle it.”Solar companies account for all weather patterns when installing residential panels, designing systems that function effectively in various conditions – even though homeowners benefit most from sunny skies with minimal snow and limited rain or cloud cover.Homeowners utilizing monitoring software for their solar installation will be able to see firsthand how their system’s production is operating as weather conditions improve.“In the days following snowfall, solar panels will gradually start producing more power as the snow melts and the sun breaks through,” said Farese.Marcor Construction is fully licensed and insured in both Nassau and Suffolk Counties and holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Under Farese’s leadership, the companies have been a trusted name in Long Island’s home improvement industry for over two decades, completing thousands of roofing projects for both residential and commercial properties. Also led by Farese Marcor Solar provides comprehensive solar installation services on Long Island and New York City.For more information about Farese and Marcor Construction, please visit, https://marcorny.com/

