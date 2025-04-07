XSponse Recognized in the 2025 SIA New Products and Solutions Awards

Lee Mandel, XSponse, CEO and John Gehlsen, XSponse, CTO XSponse X-Shield X-Sponse X-Shield two views SIA NPS Award

XSponse's X-Shield selected as the 2025 Winner in the category of Environmental Monitoring Systems

X-Shield is a powerful multipurpose interface that can be easily used by teachers, students or administrators to trigger an automated response.” — Lee Mandel, CEO XSponse

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- XSponse was recognized by the Security Industry Association (SIA) as an awardee at the 2025 SIA New Products and Solutions (NPS) Awards, the flagship awards program presented in partnership with ISC West recognizing innovative security products, services and solutions.XSponse was selected as the 2025 Winner in the category of Environmental Monitoring Systems for its X-Shield product. The company was honored April 2 during an award ceremony on the Bridge Stage on the ISC West show floor.The wall mounted X-Shield includes a touch screen communications interface combined with panic buttons, sensors for air quality and vape, strobe lights, and speakers for notifications in multiple languages. The built in indoor air quality monitoring sensors detect safety threats such as gas leaks, and environmental conditions while offering complete protection against vaping, THC use, vape masking, and smoking, ensuring a safer and healthier environment. Sensors also detect and display room temperature. Room occupancy is also monitored and tracked to ensure optimal safety and compliance. The X-Shield also includes a camera with mechanical shutter that only opens during emergencies. As part of the XSponse Security Technology Ecosystem the X-Shield allows for real time automated alerts to be sent directly to first responders enhancing security in schools, buildings and public spaces.“Our experience in the school security technology sector has allowed us to develop state-of-the-art technology that is making schools and facilities safer. X-Shield is a powerful multipurpose interface that can be easily used by teachers, students or administrators to trigger an automated response. Our proprietary XSponse Automated Response Technology (X-ART) immediately locks down buildings and directly alerts first responders eliminating human error and delays during incidents,” said Lee Mandel CEO of XSponse.“This year’s SIA NPS program has had another fantastic year with amazing new products and solutions presented to our judging panels,” said Christine Bergeron, chair of the SIA NPS Awards Committee and senior director of global physical security technology at Visa.“The SIA NPS Awards are a renowned global platform for highlighting new offerings each year, and earning recognition is an impressive accomplishment,” said Elisa Mula, vice chair of the SIA NPS Awards Committee and founder and protection management specialist at EM Designs.“SIA congratulates the winners of the 2025 SIA NPS Awards,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “Each year, NPS presents the most cutting-edge products available on the market today, and our judges’ dedication, support and thorough consideration are invaluable in maintaining it as the most trusted awards program for launching new security technology solutions.”Since its inception in 1979, SIA NPS has been the security industry’s premier product awards program. New products are reviewed by a panel of judges with extensive industry experience, and in 2025, following significant deliberations, the 38 judges presented awards for technologies covering 33 product and service categories.-END-About XSponseXSponse is a comprehensive AI security ecosystem committed to enhancing detection, alerting, and mass notification. Designed and built by integrators, the company's easy-to-install, fully PoE solutions integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructures, providing unparalleled security and peace of mind. From classroom monitoring to enterprise connectivity, XSponse redefines the standard for integrated safety solutions. For more information visit www.XSponse.com

